The Sun of the Khilafah Has Disappeared, So, What Happened to the Land of Iman and wisdom?

Hizb ut Tahrir is organizing activities marking the centenary for the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) State 1342-1442 AH, to remind the Islamic Ummah to remove of it the dust of sin in the absence of the rule of Islam from the earth, and the dust of humiliation that has covered it over a hundred years, and stresses at the people of Yemen that a hundred years without Khilafah is enough.

Thus, on the anniversary of this tragedy of Rajab; the tragedy of the destruction of the Khilafah State, and under the direction of the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, Eminent Scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu al-Rashtah, may Allah protect him, Hizb ut Tahrir has launched a global campaign, with the assistance of all the members of Hizb ut Tahrir around the world, by which the sons and daughters of the Islamic Ummah are mobilized to work with the Hizb in its endeavor to establish the Second Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.

From the various cities of Yemen, the land of Iman and wisdom, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir participate in the global campaign of the centenary of the demolition of the Khilafah, moving with their brothers and sisters in the rest of the Islamic countries from Indonesia and Malaysia in the East, through Central Asia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Ash-Sham, Iraq, the Land of the Two Holy Mosques, Egypt, Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania, Somalia, Algeria, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Europe, America, and elsewhere; To remind the Islamic Ummah of the glory, supremacy and leadership it was upon the world on the day that it had a caliph who would rule it under the rulings of Islam, take care of it and defend it from any greedy hand extending to it, and a Khilafah that shades Muslims around the world with the banner of Al-Okab, the banner of the Messenger of Allah (saw). And to remind it of the loss, division and diaspora of the Islamic Ummah, in the absence of the rule of Islam on earth, and the domination of the Western colonial states; the capitalist of which that separate religion from life, and the communist ones, that deny the Creator and religion, over the Islamic Ummah and dividing it into areas of influence among them, bringing the faulty Western ideas to it, and establishing systems of rule in Islamic countries, in which the rulings of Islam in various political, economic, foreign policy and other aspects are excluded.

The West gave us nationalism and patriotism and followed them with democracy, to destroy and divide Muslims and ripped them into over fifty fragments, after they were like one hand over all those who are against them. This was done by some Muslim sons who betrayed Allah, His Messenger, and the believers, in obedience to those who directed them against each other and trampled on the sanctities of Muslims. The Khilafah ceased to exist after the world used to stand up before it and never sat. In its absence, the banner of Al-Okab was absent, and the sky was free from its flickering, and the green, red, white, and blue flags appeared, and with it the ruling by Islam and the law that was revealed on our master Muhammad, the Master of the first and the last of creatures, were absent.

Yemen has suffered for a hundred years in the absence of the Khilafah from a struggle over it, its bounties and its strategic location on the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and this conflict is evident today between Britain and America, who reached the extent of shedding the blood of its people on both sides of the conflict that is taking place on the land of Iman and wisdom.

The poor situation in Yemen will not be lifted in the absence of the Khilafah and the domination of Western countries over it except by establishing the Khilafah and restoring the rule by what Allah has revealed, and removing the influence of Western countries from it forever. Through this campaign, Hizb ut Tahrir calls on the people of Yemen, the people of Iman and wisdom, and specifically seeks to mobilize the people of power and protection in the Islamic Ummah, reminding them of their waajib (obligation) and calling them to grant it Nussrah (Material Support), so that they may join hands with the Hizb to glorify the Deen of Allah (swt), and be the first to work with it to establish the Khilafah to restore the rule by what Allah has revealed, and it extends its hand to them so that they may have the honor of this World and good reward in the Hereafter.

#أقيموا_الخلافة

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

#خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

2 Rajab 1442 – Sunday, 14th February 2021

No: HTY- 1442 – 23

(Translated)