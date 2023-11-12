The Strategic Plan to Liberate the Blessed Land of Palestine and Support Its People

First Step: A call from the people to their fathers, brothers, sons and friends in the armed forces, to mount a Khurooj uprising against the the political and military leadership.

Second: Sincere officers, of various ranks, work together in a planned operation, to uproot the corrupt regime.

Third: The officers who uproot the regime grant their Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir and hand over authority to it.

Fourth: The Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir announces the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.

Fifth: The Khaleefah (Caliph) annexes the surrounding Muslim countries to the Khilafah, unifying them as one powerful state.

Sixth: The Khaleefah of the Muslims mobilizes the Ummah, and leads the army, for the liberation of the Blessed Land of Palestine.

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«لا تَقُومُ السَّاعَةُ حتَّى تُقاتِلُوا اليَهُودَ، حتَّى يَقُولَ الحَجَرُ وراءَهُ اليَهُودِيُّ يا مُسْلِمُ، هذا يَهُودِيٌّ وَرائي فاقْتُلْهُ»

“The Hour will not come until you fight the Jews, such that the stone behind which the Jew hides declares, ‘O Muslim, there is a Jew behind me, so kill him.’” (Narrated by Al-Bukhari and Muslim).

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

27 Rabi’ II 1445 – Saturday, 11th November 2023

No: 18 / 1445