The Special Services of Kyrgyzstan Continue to Arrest Female Dawah Carriers

On March 15, Vesti.kg reported: “As part of measures taken to prevent and suppress the illegal activities of followers of banned religious movements, the SCNS of Kyrgyzstan revealed the clandestine activities of the so-called women’s wing of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami.

It is stated that S.T., M.G., and M.N. were taken into custody and taken to the temporary detention facility of the SCNS detention center.

At present, investigative and operational measures to identify other persons involved in banned religious extremist organizations are continuing,” the report says.

Comment:

Another searches in the homes of Muslims and arrests of Muslim women prove once again that the authorities do not serve the interests of Islam and Muslims, but are in the service of foreign agents represented by the West and the Kremlin.

This persecution of the country’s Muslims is not new. Everyone who comes to power in Kyrgyzstan is fighting against the revival of Islam and Muslims in one way or another. Their enmity against Allah leads them to disgrace and humiliation. But none of them has learned to study the bitter experience of the previous rulers of the country.

In the 30 years of the existence of the “Republic of Kyrgyzstan,” Sadyr Zhaparov is already the 6th president of Kyrgyzstan. The first president fled to Russia after the revolution. The second president fled to Belarus after the revolution. The fourth president was convicted and imprisoned after his term as president ended. The fifth president lost power after another revolution. And now Sadyr Zhaparov can be in their place. This is the fate of Kyrgyz rulers. Allah humiliates and punishes the tyrants who are at enmity with Allah and Muslims.

Hizb ut-Tahrir, since it began its work in Kyrgyzstan, has been going through, with dignity, a difficult ordeal. Each president has contributed his share of tyranny to the dawah carriers. On the one hand, they fight the Hizb by economic pressures, deprivation of jobs and livelihoods and on the other side are arrests, prisons, shahids and orphans. But none of them could stop the pious dawah carriers of Hizb ut Tahrir.

As we can see, the call to rebirth of the Islamic way of life is carried not only by men, but also by women. In spite of the persecution of tyrants, chaste Muslim women of the country have taken on their shoulders the hard work that the mountains refused to do and that the prophets did. Chaste Muslim women are not just wives and mothers’ keepers of the hearth, but also carriers of the Islamic call.

In hope of Allah’s satisfaction and trusting in the Almighty, Muslim women in Kyrgyzstan are working tirelessly to revive the Islamic way of life by the method of prophecy.

And the time that Allah (swt) promised in His Noble Book is not far off:

[وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُم فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْنًا يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئًا وَمَن كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ]

“Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them and that He will surely establish for them their religion which He has preferred for them and that He will surely substitute for them, after their fear, security, they worship Me, not associating anything with Me. But whoever disbelieves after that – then those are the defiantly disobedient” [TMQ 24:55].

Eldar Khamzin

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir