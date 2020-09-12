The Single National Curriculum (SNC) Poisons Our Children with a Western Secular World View

Whilst Giving Us False Reassurance with Some Islamic Content

Although Pakistan’s rulers have made great fanfare that a key consideration of its Single National Curriculum (SNC) 2020 is the inclusion of “Teachings of Quran and Sunnah,” in reality this curriculum is a dangerous colonialist project to suppress Islam. The SNC poisons the understanding of Islam as a complete way of life, with the Quran and Sunnah as divine sources for ruling. The entire backbone of the SNC is based on the “Alignment with the goals & targets of SDG-4,” as mentioned in the documentation of Pakistan’s Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 is to shape our education according to the vision of the United Nation’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA). Its most dangerous target from the point of view of our Deen is the SDG Target 4.7, which is aimed at shaping the emotional disposition (nafseeyah) of our children, as well as shaping their view of religion, society, government, politics and global affairs, according to Western values.

The colonialist plan targets to make Islam occupy the same place in the Muslim World, as Christianity does in Western societies, restricted to personal affairs with no impact on the collective practical life, state and constitution. The colonialist plan for education comes at a time when there is a widespread discussion about ruling by Islam, the Islamic State, Khilafah and the unity of the Ummah. It comes at a time when the Ummah is rejecting the colonialist international order which has led to occupation of her lands, attacks on her Deen and exploitation of her wealth. Their awareness of the impending Islamic revival, the colonialists are exerting effort so that the Islamic Ummah abandons opposition to colonialism, spending freely in this evil cause. In the words of the position paper on, “Networking to Integrate SDG Target 4.7 and Social and emotional learning 1 into Educational Materials (NISSEM),” the colonialists mention, “Donors are willing to spend on activities that reduce future conflict.”

Blindly pursuing the UN’s SDG Target 4.7, the Single National Curriculum (SNC) undermines Islamic concepts about the collective life of the Ummah. The SNC promotes the Western political concepts of nationhood based on land and race, instead of the Islamic concept of a single Ummah. In its curriculum for the “Social Studies Grade IV-V,” it is stated that “the curriculum intends to foster patriotism.” It also stipulates that students must be able to, “Explain reasons for pride in being Pakistani and patriotism.”

However, the nationalism, patriotism and sectarianism that divide the Ummah are rejected in Islam. It is not a true bond between its people, but the true bond is the bond of Islam that produces a single brotherhood of Islam. Allah (swt) said, وَاعْتَصِمُوا بِحَبْلِ اللَّهِ جَمِيعًا وَلاَ تَفَرَّقُوا وَاذْكُرُوا نِعْمَةَ اللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ إِذْ كُنْتُمْ أَعْدَاءً فَأَلَّفَ بَيْنَ قُلُوبِكُمْ فَأَصْبَحْتُمْ بِنِعْمَتِهِ إِخْوَانًا وَكُنْتُمْ عَلَى شَفَا حُفْرَةٍ مِنْ النَّارِ فَأَنْقَذَكُمْ مِنْهَا “And hold fast, all of you together, to the Rope of Allah, and be not divided among yourselves. And remember Allah’s favour on you, for you were enemies of one another but He joined your hearts together, so that, by His grace, you became brethren, and you were on the brink of a pit of Fire, and He saved you from it.” [Surah Aali-Imran 3:103]. Moreover, it is a grave disobedience to call for bonding on any basis other than Islam. RasulAllah ﷺ said, «مَنْ قُتِلَ تَحْتَ رَايَةٍ عُمِّيَّةٍ يَدْعُو عَصَبِيَّةً أَوْ يَنْصُرُ عَصَبِيَّةً فَقِتْلَةٌ جَاهِلِيَّةٌ» “One who is killed under the banner of a man who is blind (to his just cause), who raises the slogan of family or supports his own tribe, dies the death of one belonging to the days of Jahiliyyah (Ignorance).” [Muslim].

Furthermore, the SNC promotes the Western ruling system, Democracy, which makes laws on the basis of human whims and desires, as opposed to the Islamic ruling system, the Khilafah, which rules by all that Allah (swt) has revealed. In the Social Studies curriculum, in its section, “1.7 Themes of Social Studies – Grade IV-V,” it is stated that the students must cover “Definitions of state, government; democracy.” The Social Studies curriculum insists that students must “Describe the concept of democracy as the most popular system of government and describe why it is the preferred form.”

However, far from being the preferred form of ruling, Islam rejects Democracy in absolute terms. Democracy is a Taghut – an authority that does not rule by all that Allah (swt) has revealed. Allah (swt) not only forbade Muslims from ruling within Taghut, He (swt) ordered Muslims to disbelieve in it. Allah (swt) said, أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى الَّذِينَ يَزْعُمُونَ أَنَّهُمْ آمَنُوا بِمَا أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ وَمَا أُنزِلَ مِن قَبْلِكَ يُرِيدُونَ أَن يَتَحَاكَمُوا إِلَى الطَّاغُوتِ وَقَدْ أُمِرُوا أَن يَكْفُرُوا بِهِ وَيُرِيدُ الشَّيْطَانُ أَن يُضِلَّهُمْ ضَلَالًا بَعِيدًا “Have you not seen those who claim to have believed in what was revealed to you, [O Muhammad], and what was revealed before you? They wish to refer legislation to Taghut, while they were commanded to reject it; and Satan wishes to lead them far astray.” [Surah an-Nisa’a 4:60]. In Democracy, laws are made according to the whims and desires of men and women, gathered in a parliament, even though Allah (swt) ordered, وَأَنِ ٱحْكُم بَيْنَهُمْ بِمَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ وَلاَ تَتَّبِعْ أَهْوَآءَهُمْ وَٱحْذرْهُمْ أَن يَفْتِنُوكَ عَن بَعْضِ مَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ إِلَيْكَ “And judge between them by what Allah has revealed, and do not follow their desires, and beware (O Muhammad) that they might seduce you from some of what Allah has sent down to you.” [Surah al-Maida 5:49]. Thus, in the Khilafah, no law can be implemented, unless it is derived from Quran and Sunnah.

The SNC builds respect for falsehood, rather than rejection of falsehood. The curriculum for “English Grade I-V 2020” is not confined to the learning of the English language alone, but extends to mixing Truth with Falsehood. The English curriculum has five competencies in total but the most dangerous, the fifth competency, “is embedded in the other four competencies.” In the section “Competency 5: Appropriate Ethical and Social Development (C5, S1),” the curriculum mandates that students must “develop attributes such as tolerance, respect, equality.” The English curriculum further insists that teaching material must demonstrate “cultural neutrality, and should not contain any biased/prejudiced material.” Thus, the English curriculum seeks to establish that all religions and cultures are equal, deserving of the same regard and value in the eyes of the student, so that the student can abandon the practice of Islam and adopt non-Islamic lifestyles without guilt in doing so.

However, Allah (swt) revealed a complete Deen that establishes within Muslims a clear bias, so they evaluate all matters from the viewpoint of Islam alone. Allah (swt) said, وَلَا تَلْبِسُوا الْحَقَّ بِالْبَاطِلِ وَتَكْتُمُوا الْحَقَّ وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ “And do not mix the truth with falsehood or conceal the truth while you know [it].” [Surah al-Baqarah 2:42]. Islam does not hold that believers are equal to disbelievers. Allah (swt) said, لَا يَسْتَوِي أَصْحَابُ النَّارِ وَأَصْحَابُ الْجَنَّةِ ۚ أَصْحَابُ الْجَنَّةِ هُمُ الْفَائِزُونَ “Not equal are the companions of the Fire and the companions of Paradise. The companions of Paradise, they are the ones who attain (success).” [Surah al-Hashr 59:20]. Islam denounces falsehood and orders its obliteration by the Truth of Islam. Allah (swt) said, بَلْ نَقْذِفُ بِالْحَقِّ عَلَى الْبَاطِلِ فَيَدْمَغُهُ فَإِذَا هُوَ زَاهِقٌ “Rather, We dash the truth upon falsehood, and it destroys it, and thereupon it departs.” [Surah Al-Anbiyyah 21:18]. Thus, both in individual and collective life, Islam establishes a clear standard for the Islamic Ummah, to the exclusion of all other religions and ways of life.

Asides from undermining caution and guarding against kufr, the Single National Curriculum (SNC) seeks to undermine Islam as a criterion for actions, prohibitions, permissions and morals. Regarding the curriculum for “General Knowledge Grade I-III 2020,” it undermines the Islamic concept of Halal and Haram and unique concept of morality in Islam, by claiming that morals are those which are common to all religions. The curriculum calls for “ethical values which are essence of Islam and common in all religions.” The notion of ethical values is a Western concept where values are determined upon human reasoning, as to what is right and wrong from their perceived harm or benefit. The Western concept of morals leads to inconsistency and hypocrisy in the pursuit of morals, because it links them to personal interests, instead of seeking the pleasure of Allah (swt).

However, in Islam, the acquisition of any moral is in response to the commands of Allah (swt) or in avoiding His (swt) prohibitions. The moral virtues are acquired through obedience of Allah (swt) whether in individual worship or in collective transactions. Allah (swt) said, إِنَّ الصَّلَاةَ تَنْهَى عَنِ الْفَحْشَاءِ وَالْمُنكَرِ “Prayer forbids lewdness and abomination,” [29:45]. Islam praised honesty in trading, truthfulness when bearing witness, respect in dealing with parents, mercy when dealing with children, cheerfulness in greeting, generosity in helping the needy and bravery when facing the enemy on the battlefield. As the morals are linked to Islam’s commands and prohibitions, morals become a constant feature of a Muslim and do not revolve around his benefit.

As if this were all not enough, the Single National Curriculum (SNC) even seeks to change the way our children feel about Islam. The SNC undermines the Islamic inclinations, likes and dislikes, which have been shaped by centuries of ruling by Islam in the Indian Subcontinent. In its curriculum for “Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Grade 1 2020,” the SNC damages the pure inclinations of our youngest and most vulnerable, in the section “2.4 Personal and Social and Emotional Development.” So, whilst Islam builds a strong love of obedience to Allah (swt) and a firm hatred of disobeying Him (swt) to build the necessary inclinations for a life of worship of Allah (swt), the ECCE curriculum engrain that the student must, “respect the feelings and views of others irrespective of their religion.”

However, the curriculum does so even though Islam does not respect the views and feelings that advocate sin, disbelief (kufr) and disobedience. Indeed, Islam builds love for the one who obeys Allah (swt) and hatred for the wicked who disobeys Him (swt). RasulAllah ﷺ, «إِنَّ اَللَّهَ يُبْغِضُ اَلْفَاحِشَ اَلْبَذِيءَ» “Truly Allah detests the wicked and foul-tongued.” [Tirmidhi]. Islam mandates that all the inclinations, likes and dislikes, must be in accordance to what Allah (swt) has revealed. RasulAllah ﷺ said, «لَا يُؤْمِنُ أَحَدُكُمْ حَتَّى يَكُونَ هَوَاهُ تَبَعًا لِمَا جِئْتُ بِهِ» “None of you [truly] believes until his desires are subservient to that which I have brought.” [An-Nawawi]

O Muslims of Pakistan and their Students, Teachers, Parents and Educationists in Particular!

Rigidly adhering to the UN’s SDG Target 4.7, the Single National Curriculum is a colonialist assault on our future generations. It advocates the detachment of religion from life’s affairs, whilst Islam is the only valid basis for both the individual and the community. The SNC places Islam as equal to all religions, whereas Allah (swt) affirms that the only Deen of Truth is Islam. It calls upon the division of the Islamic Ummah by race, land and language, whereas the might of the Islamic Ummah and its Khilafah lies in its unity by Islam. It calls for the ruling by the flawed man-made laws of Democracy, even though Islam’s system of ruling is the Khilafah.

Indeed, the SNC reminds the follower of the colonialist era of what happened, leading up to the English Education Act 1835, when the colonialist Thomas Babington Macaulay produced his famous Memorandum on Education, in which he said there was a need to produce, “a class of persons, Indian in blood and color, but English in taste, in opinions, in morals and in intellect.” It is not a surprise for the believer that the greatest concern of the colonialists is our attachment to Islam. Allah (swt) declared, إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَالَهُمْ لِيَصُدُّوا عَن سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ “Indeed, those who disbelieve spend their wealth to avert [people] from the way of Allah” [Al-Anfal: 36]. Today, the kafir colonialists strive for our coming generations to submit before their corrupt beliefs, values and projects. Allah (swt) warned, وَلَن تَرْضَى عَنْكَ الْيَهُودُ وَلا النَّصَارَى حَتَّى تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ قُلْ إِنَّ هُدَى اللَّهِ هُوَ الْهُدَى “Never will the Jews nor the Christians be pleased with you till you follow their religion. Say: ‘Verily, the Guidance of Allah is the only Guidance.” [Surah al-Baqarah 2: 120]

As for the rulers of Pakistan, far from securing our Deen, they are working to ensure the success of the colonialist plan for Muslim education. Whilst paying lip service to our Deen, they are ensuring the promotion of sin, disobedience and kufr, even though Allah (swt) said, إِن تَكْفُرُوا فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ غَنِيٌّ عَنْكُمْ وَلا يَرْضَى لِعِبَادِهِ الْكُفْرَ “If you disbelieve, then verily, Allah is not in need of you, He likes not disbelief for His slaves” [Surah az-Zumar 39: 7] In fact, the rulers in Pakistan repeatedly seek to make us lower our guard, so as to ensure the success of every colonialist plan against us, whether it involves the assault on our lands, our resources or even our Deen.

It is upon all of us to reject the rulers in their misguidance and disobedience. It is upon all of us to hold firmly to our Deen and work for the only state that will secure our Deen, the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood ﷺ. It will establish an education policy which will bring innovation and creativity in every conceivable sphere of life, from jurisprudence to medicine and food science, from engineering to architecture and town planning. At a time that the world is crushed under the West’s Capitalism, the Khilafah will re-establish the global renaissance that it shone upon the entire world for centuries previously, inspiring and compelling the Europeans to emerge from their Dark Ages. Allah (swt) said,وَكَذَلِكَ جَعَلْنَاكُمْ أُمَّةً وَسَطاً لِتَكُونُوا شُهَدَاءَ عَلَى النَّاسِ “And thus we have made you a just Ummah that you will be witnesses over the people.” [Surah Al-Baqara: 143].

Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Pakistan

13 Muharram 1442 AH

1 September 2020 CE