The Security Court of the Regime in Jordan Exceeds its Injustice and Issues an Unfair Four Year Imprisonment Sentence on Two Members of Hizb ut Tahrir

In a precedent of the State Security Court (the regime) in Jordan shows the extent of the Jordanian regime’s hatred of Islam and its Dawah carriers, the court issued its unfair ruling today of four years imprisonment on each of the two teachers, Muhammad Subh Sarsour and Mahmoud Subh Sarsour, from the members of Hizb ut Tahrir, for the two charges of affiliation and undermining the system of government. Regarding this we highlight the following:

At a time when the regime boasts about political reform, the participation of parties in political life and freedom of expression, we see the State Security Court’s ruling today, exposing the lies of this regime and showing the extent of its hatred towards Islam and its Dawah carriers. Hizb ut Tahrir is known to the political circle in Jordan and the general people of Jordan and the Islamic countries. It calls for the resumption of the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood. The enemy before the friend bears witness that it does this through intellectual conflict and political struggle without material actions in compliance with the Shariah way that Islam has established.

Based on this, does the Jordanian regime consider the call to Islam and its implementation an act that undermines its rule, and that belonging to Hizb ut Tahrir, which is an obligation from Allah on the Islamic Ummah which was followed by a group of pious and pure young men, an act that requires imprisonment and punishment?! What a miserable, terrified, crisis afflicted regime, based on the dependence on the West and refers to its legislations. It realizes that it has no support from the Ummah or from the people of Jordan, so the smell of its weakness and its scandals is repulsive.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Jordan in the face of this historical intimidation of the members of Hizb ut Tahrir and the injustice they are subjected to through the regime’s security services and the State Security Court, we say to the regime, its cronies, and its security services what Allah (swt) says:

(وَكَذلِكَ أَخذُ رَبِّكَ إِذا أَخَذَ القُرى وَهِيَ ظالِمَةٌ إِنَّ أَخذَهُ أَليمٌ شَديدٌ)

“And thus is the seizure of your Lord when He seizes the cities while they are committing wrong. Indeed, His seizure is painful and severe” [Hud: 102].

And what the Prophet (saw) said:

«إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَيُمْلِي لِلظَّالِمِ حَتَّى إِذَا أَخَذَهُ لَمْ يُفْلِتْهُ»

“Allah gives respite to the oppressor, but when He takes him over, He never releases him.”

And if you think that your injustice and your oppressive judicial rulings will discourage Hizb ut Tahrir and its members from continuing to carry the call and work to resume the Islamic way of life, then you are delusional and dreamers, for Hizb ut Tahrir and its members are steadfast in their covenant with Allah (swt) and on the path of the Messenger of Allah (saw). They do not fear the blame of the blamers, nor affected by the conspiracy of the kaffir West. They are not deterred by the fragile puppet regimes’ rulings, that are shaken by a scream or the word of truth, nor are they distracted by malicious hatred, nor are they deterred from working in the cause of Allah by malicious cunning plots, nor the oppression of a cheap mercenary; they march forward on the path of glory and salvation and ridding the Ummah of humiliation, oppression and enslavement, and they are patient on the harm. And upon Allah (swt) they rely.

(وَمَا لَنَا أَلَّا نَتَوَكَّلَ عَلَى اللَّهِ وَقَدْ هَدَانَا سُبُلَنَا وَلَنَصْبِرَنَّ عَلَى مَا آذَيْتُمُونَا وَعَلَى اللَّهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ الْمُتَوَكِّلُونَ)

“And why should we not rely upon Allah while He has guided us to our [good] ways. And we will surely be patient against whatever harm you should cause us. And upon Allah let those who would rely [indeed] rely.” [Ibrahim: 12]

We await Allah’s promise of victory and empowerment

(وَنُرِيدُ أَن نَّمُنَّ عَلَى الَّذِينَ اسْتُضْعِفُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ وَنَجْعَلَهُمْ أَئِمَّةً وَنَجْعَلَهُمُ الْوَارِثِينَ * وَنُمَكِّنَ لَهُم فِي الأَرضِ…)

“And We wanted to confer favor upon those who were oppressed in the land and make them leaders and make them inheritors” [Al-Qasas: 5]. Allah willing, it will be soon.

Following these unjust sentences on the sons of the Ummah, who are the Dawah callers and the regime’s persecution, and its pursuit and suppression of the sincere sons of the Ummah, we cannot but affirm our continuous call to our people in Jordan and to the Ummah in general to respond to the obligation of Allah (swt) by establishing the rule of Islam in which is your honour and dignity. And to rally around those who work for it and support them, for Allah’s promise of succession and empowerment is imminent, just as the glad-tiding of the Messenger of Allah (saw) of a Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood that is looming on the horizon

(وَسَيَعْلَمُ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا أَيَّ مُنقَلَبٍ يَنقَلِبُونَ)

“And those who have wronged are going to know to what [kind of] return they will be returned” [Ash-Shu’ara: 227]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

15 Rajab 1443 – Wednesday, 16th Febrauary 2022

No: 14 / 1443

(Translated)