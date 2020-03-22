The Secular Ideology is Unfit to Deal with the Coronavirus

The Capitalist ideology which is built on the secular creed is being exposed by the coronavirus pandemic. The politicians, economists and ideologues in the media are being stretched to conjure up credible solutions while maintaining the facade of taking care of the people.

Capitalism has only ever been about caring for the wealthy and powerful elite, with the rest of the ordinary people being fully expendable in service of their privileged interests. Politics in a secular society is less about taking care of the people, and more about taking care of the interests of the elite, while pretending to care for everyone else.

Whilst the virus itself does not discriminate between rich and poor, the healthcare available does. Moreover, the policies to manage the spread and treatment of the disease can either focus on the health of the people, or the economy. The secular politicians today are making it plainly clear which they are more concerned about. Indeed, trillions of dollars are made available to prevent markets going into free-fall, while only a fraction of that is for increased medical care.

Malthusian[1] thinking is once again raising its ugly head, with the benefits of a cull on the elderly and dependent openly touted in the mainstream media. For the Capitalist, concern for the sum of human misery is of little concern.

The capitalist economies of the West have been teetering in the edge of collapse for some time, but the secular ideologues, desperate to patch up the rotten veneer, lest the people of the world reject it en-masse, appear to have found a scape-goat to hide the failings of their policies, excesses, and ideology itself.

Islam does not prioritise the interests of the wealthy over the needs of the people. The true meaning of politics, which taking care of the affairs of the people, can only be realised by the Khaleefah who rules by the Islamic Shariah, which insha’Allah the world will soon witness with the return of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the way of Prophethood.

The Messenger of Allah ﷺ is reported to have said: «أَلاَ كُلُّكُمْ رَاعٍ وَكُلُّكُمْ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ فَالأَمِيرُ الَّذِى عَلَى النَّاسِ رَاعٍ وَهُوَ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ» “Each of you is a guardian and each of you is questioned over his subjects, the Imam who is responsible over the people and he is questioned over his responsibility.”

Yahya Nisbet

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Britain

Sunday, 19th Rajab 1441 AH

15/03/2020 CE

Ref. 1441 AH / 19

[1] Thomas Malthus was an English economist who said that there was not enough food for the world’s growing population