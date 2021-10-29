The Ruling on Participation in the Republic Presidential Elections

Participation in the presidential elections on October 24 is forbidden for Muslims. And the evidence is: the system ordained in the Shariah is the Khilafah (Caliphate) system. The republican system that is based on the democratic system is not the system of government in Islam. The person who will be at the head of the state must fulfil seven requirements: that he is a Muslim, man, mature, sane, free and just, and that he should also be able to carry out the duties of the state. When any of these conditions are not met in a person, according to the rules of Islamic Shariah, then that person may not be the head of the state. As for the system, he must implement the system of Islam and its rulings because the implementation is the role of the head of state and the people’s role is to ensure that Allah’s law is fully implemented. If he declares openly and without hesitation that he will implement the rules of Islam, he may be elected. The rules of Islam that must be implemented include declaring the system of the Khilafah, unifying the Islamic countries under the Khilafah state, liberating the Islamic lands occupied by the kuffar from their occupation and influence in all aspects of life, and carrying Islam to the world.

If we observe the current President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the other presidential candidates, it is clear that none of them explicitly declares that he wants to implement the rulings of Islam and establish the Khilafah once again, which is the obligation from our Lord and the source of our strength. Or that they want to purify the Islamic countries from foreign influence and restore their stability, unity and wealth. Therefore, none of them should be elected as the head of the state. As long as these candidates aim to adhere to the secular constitution and defend the secular republican system and swear allegiance to it, participating in their election means protecting this non-Islamic constitution, the influence of foreign kafir countries, the rampant corruption in the country, etc. and aiding rulers to rule by what Allah did not reveal, and Allah (swt) ordered Muslims to rule by what Allah has revealed; Allah (swt) says:

[إِنِ الْحُكْمُ إِلاَّ لِلّهِ]

“The rule is for none but Allah” [Yusuf: 40].

And Allah (swt) says:

[وَأَنِ احْكُم بَيْنَهُم بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللّهُ وَلاَ تَتَّبِعْ أَهْوَاءهُمْ وَاحْذَرْهُمْ أَن يَفْتِنُوكَ عَن بَعْضِ مَا أَنزَلَ اللّهُ إِلَيْكَ]

“And judge, [O Muhammad], between them by what Allah has revealed and do not follow their inclinations and beware of them, lest they tempt you away from some of what Allah has revealed to you.” [Al-Ma’ida: 49].

And the ruler who embraces Islam but does not rule by it is an oppressor and a transgressor:

[وَمَن لَّمْ يَحْكُم بِمَا أنزَلَ اللّهُ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الظَّالِمُونَ]

“Whoever does not rule by what Allah has revealed is an oppressor” [Al-Ma’ida: 45].

And He (swt) says:

[وَمَن لَّمْ يَحْكُم بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللّهُ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ]

“Whoever does not rule by what Allah has revealed is then it is those who are the transgressors” [Al-Ma’ida: 47]. But denial and refusal to rule by Islam and considering it not suitable, is disbelief (kufr), we seek refuge inAllah (from that). Allah (swt) says:

[وَمَن لَّمْ يَحْكُم بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللّهُ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْكَافِرُونَ]

“Whoever does not rule by what Allah has revealed is then it is those who are the disbelievers” [Al-Ma’ida: 44].

O Muslims of Uzbekistan: Avoid the great sin of participating in these elections, and stop hoping that only with a change of people in power there will be a real change. As you can see for yourselves in reality as long as the democratic system remains – no matter how much the presidents and rulers change – it will not bring you any good. On the contrary, your situation is getting worse day by day. It is time to realize that the only way to salvation is to completely abandon the false and unjust system of today and work to bring the system of Islam back to life.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ اسْتَجِيبُواْ لِلّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُم لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Uzbekistan

15 Rabi’ I 1443 – Friday, 22nd October 2021

(Translated)