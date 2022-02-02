The Ruling Authority in Lebanon Insists on Its War Against Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw)

The ruling authority in Lebanon still insists on following the path of usurious borrowing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. Bringing Lebanon and its people under economic colonialism, by the IMF and the World Bank, and behind them America, which owns the largest share in them! This is despite the fact that the most basic problems in Lebanon is usury (annual debt service), which drains a third of all budget expenditures, and half of the tax and non-tax revenues collected by the state, until the debt – with usury – reached more than $100 billion. In addition, Lebanon is turning into a base for usury in the region, banks in Lebanon have become a haven for anyone who wants easy profit through usury.

But after America enabled its corrupt agents of politicians to plunder the country and its people for years and years, it wants to include Lebanon in this system, especially after the discovery of large quantities of gas and oil on its shores. America desires to extend its direct control over this wealth in Lebanon and the eastern Mediterranean, this is why we see it building the second largest embassy in the region in Lebanon, despite describing it as a failed country, describing its politicians as corrupt, and imposing sanctions on some of them!

The least follower of the IMF’s work knows with certainty that its prescription to the countries it enters is absolutely destructive, the burden and consequences fall primarily on the people. A quick brief look at the capitalist’s conditions which the IMF prescribes to the country that wants to obtain loans from it, we find that they include devaluation of the local currency, reducing or eliminating subsidies for materials such as fuel, electricity and food, freezing or reducing the mass of wages in public administrations, and an increase in taxes on sales and value-added tax, establishing easy mechanisms for the dismissal of wage earners, and privatizing public utilities, such as water and electricity distribution companies, public transport companies, and health service institutions, by reducing costs in public health canters, and burdening people with the bulk of medical and treatment expenses.

That is, most of these measures’ consequences will burden the general public, and therefore directly affect the societal system, so the unemployment rate among young people increases in particular, and the phenomenon of poor workers is exacerbated by the increase in prices on the one hand, and the decrease in the real value of wages on the other hand, which threatens societal security due to the erosion of confidence among the people, high crime rates, declining levels of education or what is known as school success. Such has happened in countries stronger than Lebanon, such as Austria, Belgium and Sweden! It also affected countries such as Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Cyprus, Lithuania and Ireland, some were described as bankrupt. The evil of the IMF and its flames touched some of the major countries of the Islamic world, such as Egypt, Pakistan, Sudan and Tunisia, which followed the path of the IMF, and are still mired in their crises and debts, in addition to submitting to the dictates of major countries, especially America.

This is the case for countries that are stronger and larger than Lebanon! How would Lebanon be if it followed the same system?!

The observer of the conditions of the IMF that we have mentioned, and the austerity policies imposed by the IMF on the countries requesting loans, will see that many of these conditions or policies have become a reality in Lebanon. However, it was applied little by little to people, in what is known as the “frog boil” policy, which says: Do not throw the frog into hot water all in one go, for it will jump in your face because of the extreme reaction. Rather, put it in lukewarm water and raise the temperature little by little, so the frog does not jump, and it gets boiled while thinking it is in a water bath.

As we raise our voice to warn against pursuing this destructive policy, we direct our message to four parties:

The ruling authority in Lebanon, especially the one that is supposed to represent Muslims in the Prime Ministership and Parliament:

Fear Allah (swt), and leave this path of yours, you will not be able to fight more in the war on Allah (swt), and you have touched part of it in what is happening today in Lebanon because of its conversion as a basis for usury; Allah (swt) says:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَذَرُوا مَا بَقِيَ مِنَ الرِّبَا إِنْ كُنتُمْ مُؤْمِنِينَ * فَإِنْ لَمْ تَفْعَلُوا فَأْذَنُوا بِحَرْبٍ مِنَ اللَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِ وَإِنْ تُبْتُمْ فَلَكُمْ رُءُوسُ أَمْوَالِكُمْ لا تَظْلِمُونَ وَلا تُظْلَمُونَ]

“O you who have believed, fear Allah and give up what remains [due to you] of interest, if you should be believers * And if you do not, then be informed of a war [against you] from Allah and His Messenger. But if you repent, you may have your principal – [thus] you do no wrong, nor are you wronged” [Al-Baqara: 278-279].

And stop taking Lebanon and its people towards the abyss and economic colonialism by the IMF and the World Bank, and behind them America, in addition to the war on Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw).

Scholars, sheikhs, preachers, thinkers, intellectuals, and economists:

Raise your voices on your pulpits and in your lectures, lessons and programs, warning against the consequences of going on this path, and do not take the blame of a blamer in speaking the truth, for if these people insist on what they did, then you remain silent, it will almost afflict you and us what is in the Hadith of the Messenger of Allah (saw), as narrated by At-Tirmidhi: I said: O Messenger of Allah, will we be destroyed and the righteous among us? He (saw) said:

«نعمْ، إذا ظهَرَ الخبَثُ»

“Yes, if evil appears.” The issue of usury has become great in Lebanon and has appeared, and it has been worsening for many years. Today the authority wants to take you towards more of it with the IMF and the Bank! Will you forbid this and reject it?!

The People of Lebanon in general:

Do you accept to be the subject of testing with worn out formulas, which destroyed countries and states before you?! And all of this is in obedience to the leaders and politicians, who only think about the money that they earned from ruling over you and their domination over you, as a result of you repeatedly electing them, with hateful sectarian claims, that have bequeathed you poverty and humiliation, and led you to starvation, and to leave the country and emigrate and run for your and your children’s lives. Isn’t it time for you to stand up for the truth, and renounce these politicians? In this way, you will put – at least – a brick in the country’s survival and your survival.

Muslims in Lebanon in particular:

Correct your concept of the one who governs you, do not accept that your leader is someone who opposes your Deen, what is clear from your Islam and insists on going at war with Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw). Work with us to change the corrupt political milieu, to depose and remove this corrupt political class, so that Allah (swt) manifests His Deen, and Lebanon soon returns, as it was, within a cross-border system linked to Ash-Sham in particular, and to the Islamic Ummah in general, which will make it immersed in bounties, not only from its land, but rather, from the good in the Islamic countries which it will get as being a part of the Ummah.

This view that crosses borders and countries, its pulpit must be from Lebanon, just as Lebanon was once used as a pulpit to spread beliefs and corruption that are not befitting for this Ummah. Muslims must compensate for that by making it a pulpit to restore the truth to it and to the region.

And if the people of Lebanon, especially the Muslims among them, realize the seriousness of what this corrupt, corrupting, usurious authority is carrying out today, then this is the starting point for getting out of this setback, which hit all aspects of political, economic, social and security life, and a wide door for change and revival, not just patchwork that leads to decline.

[يَا قَوْمَنَا أَجِيبُوا دَاعِيَ اللَّهِ وَآمِنُوا بِهِ يَغْفِرْ لَكُم مِّن ذُنُوبِكُمْ وَيُجِرْكُم مِّنْ عَذَابٍ أَلِيمٍ]

“O our people, respond to the Messenger of Allah and believe in him; Allah will forgive for you your sins and protect you from a painful punishment” [Al-Ahqaf: 31].