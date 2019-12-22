The Ruler’s Words are Short, and Actions Prompt!

While answering the questions regarding the Armenian resolution of the US Senate at the Dolmabahce Palace, President Erdoğan said: “If necessary, we will hold discussions with all our delegations, and if necessary, we may close Incirlik [air base in southern Adana province] and Kürecik [radar station in eastern Malatya province],” (15.12.2019 AA)

Comment:

The leaders, who fortify their authority through the hands of the global power, deceive the Ummah with new tricks every day. Of course, this situation is not specific to particular countries, nor it is specific to certain leaders. This disease of treachery is common to each of these countries in the region and their leaders.

However, it is really sad that they dare to do these, despite having the provision of the Messenger of Allah (saw) «مَنْ غَشَّـنَا فَلَيْس مِنَّا» “Whoever deceives us is not one of us” in front of their eyes.

Incirlik Base was totally built through the US engineering work during the time when there was an intensive effort by Turkey to join the NATO. It has been used in all operations carried out by the United States against the Islamic Geography since 1954. Incirlik Base, which is one of the most actively used base by America, has been the political material of the leaders in domestic politics from time to time. However, it has never turned into an action that goes beyond words.

Indeed, although, after the Cyprus Peace Operation in 1974, some US bases were temporarily closed as a response to the US arms embargo in 1975, while the Incirlik base remained open within the body of the NATO. The base was used for intelligence and reconnaissance against the USSR during the Cold War and it was always used in operations against the Muslims. It was used as logistic support and emergency landing in the 1958 Lebanon bombardment, in arms delivery to Jordan in 1970, and during the war between the Arab and Jewish entity from 1967-1973. It was used to provide air support in the First Gulf War and to provide logistic support during the invasion of Iraq, and the planes taking off from the Incirlik Base spilled out death to the Muslims in Syria, especially under the pretext of ISIS.

Unfortunately, the military bases built in the Muslim lands by the hands of cruel rulers were put to the service of infidels, which led to the murder of hundreds of thousands of Muslims. But which ruler cares about this persecution. President Erdoğan’s threat to close the Incirlik base if necessary is an operation of diverting the public’s sentiments. As a matter of fact, both with the establishment of the Republic and throughout the 18-years ruling by Erdoğan and his party, the territories and ports of the country are semi-occupied by the US under the name of the NATO. It is really strange that those, who gave Malatya/Kürecik to the service of the US in 2012, talk about the closure of the Incirlik base.

It is a joke that the ministers and the rulers, who regard Turkey as a NATO land, speak about the closure of these bases. Embracing the US as a friend and ally, emphasizing NATO partnership and then saying “if necessary, we may close Incirlik base” is dishonouring one’s word. Allah (swt) says: يَٓا اَيُّهَا الَّذ۪ينَ اٰمَنُوا لِمَ تَقُولُونَ مَا لَا تَفْعَلُونَ “O you who have believed, why do you say what you do not do?” [As-Saf 2].

Will you really close these bases you placed at the service of the USA and the other Western Kuffar just because of the recognition of the Armenian resolution, although neither those before you nor you did close them while these bases were causing the death of thousands of the Muslims?

How will Erdoğan close the NATO territory to the US while he cannot dare to leave the NATO and even responded even in a harsher tone than Trump’s to Macron’s remark that “NATO is experiencing brain death”.

The most distinct feature to be possessed by a ruler, who has the duty to manage the society’s affairs, is courage, which is followed by short statements and prompt actions. Unfortunately, the words of the rulers of the Muslims are growing longer and longer, while their actions are getting lost inside their statements.

No system and no ruler can speak about righteousness, while prioritizing commercial relations over blood and life, as the leaders of Turkey and elsewhere do. Those who are disregardful of Allah’s right to rule, and those who fear America instead of Allah, not only fail to cross their politics, moreover they are incapable of the thought of doing so.

Stop playing with words… What does it mean “if necessary”? There are hundreds of evidences from Shariah and thousands of rational reasons to expel America from these soils. “If necessary, we may close…” means declaring war on the Truth.

Without doubt, the Khilafah System (Caliphate) will rule by Allah’s orders, it will be a light to humankind and the entire world. Then only then, the kuffar will experience the actions of Khulafa’ before they hear their words. They will be true and upright men, and we will see them very soon.

Ahmet SAPA