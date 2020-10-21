The Rulers of Tunisia Prevent Friday Prayer and Arrest those who Hold it!

قَاتَلَهُمُ اللهُ أَنَّى يُؤْفَكُونَ

“May Allah destroy them; how are they deluded?” [Al-Munafiqun: 4]

Yesterday, Friday, 16/10/2020, the security forces arrested the members of Hizb ut Tahrir: Ramzi Hafiz Allah in Al-Intilaaqah region / Manouba Province, and Khamis Arous in Kerkennah Island, due to leading the worshipers in Friday prayers, that were suspended by a sinful decision taken by Prime Minister Hisham Al-Mishishi on Saturday 3/10/2020, claiming self-preservation from the Coronavirus epidemic infection!

The rulers of Tunisia have reached high levels of error and audacity against Allah’s Deen and on the supporters (Awliya) of Allah. How can these people dare to prevent the Friday prayer that Allah (swt) obliged upon Muslims without thinking of the possible methods that reconcile between holding Friday prayers and preventing infection?! Friday prayer is an obligation of Islam and one of its most important collective manifestations. Those who neglect it without a Shariah excuse or even the one who neglect it deserve painful punishment in the Hereafter, so how can they suspend it? So simply, just like that!! Then how do these rulers dare to arrest those who have complied with the command of Allah (swt) who says: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِذَا نُودِيَ لِلصَّلَاةِ مِن يَوْمِ الْجُمُعَةِ فَاسْعَوْا إِلَى ذِكْرِ اللَّهِ وَذَرُوا الْبَيْعَ ذَٰلِكُمْ خَيْرٌ لَّكُمْ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ “O you who have believed, when [the adhan] is called for the prayer on the day of Jumu’ah [Friday], then proceed to the remembrance of Allah and leave trade. That is better for you, if you only knew.” [Al-Jumu’a: 9].

At a time when people are allowed to stack up on public transport and other means?! Has the Coronavirus epidemic become the excuse to fight the rituals and great rulings of Islam?!

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia denounces the decision to ban Friday prayer, and denounces that those who abide by the Shariah rulings are considered criminals who deserve to be stopped and arrested. We warn the rulers of Tunisia of Allah’s wrath, Al- Muntaqim Al-Jabar, who says (swt): وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّنْ مَنَعَ مَسَاجِدَ اللَّهِ أَنْ يُذْكَرَ فِيهَا اسْمُهُ وَسَعَى فِي خَرَابِهَا أُولَئِكَ مَا كَانَ لَهُمْ أَنْ يَدْخُلُوهَا إِلَّا خَائِفِينَ لَهُمْ فِي الدُّنْيَا خِزْيٌ وَلَهُمْ فِي الْآَخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ “And who are more unjust than those who prevent the name of Allah from being mentioned in His mosques and strive toward their destruction. It is not for them to enter them except in fear. For them in this world is disgrace, and they will have in the Hereafter a great punishment” [Al-Baqara: 114].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Saturday, 30th Safar 1442 AH

17/10/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1442 / 08