The Rulers of Sudan Confirm their Betrayal of Allah, His Messenger and the Believers by Joining the Fold of Normalization, being Partial to the Disbelievers and by Squandering of the Blessed Land!!

سَيُصِيبُ الَّذِينَ أَجْرَمُوا صَغَارٌ عِندَ اللَّهِ وَعَذَابٌ شَدِيدٌ بِمَا كَانُوا يَمْكُرُونَ

“There will afflict those who committed crimes debasement before Allah and severe punishment for what they used to conspire” (Al-An’am: 124)

With his usual arrogance, US President Donald Trump announced that Sudan and the Jewish entity had agreed to normalize relations. And he considered it another big step towards building peace in the Middle East with another country that joins the Abraham agreement. Senior American officials said that the US President concluded the agreement in a telephone conversation on Friday 23/10/2020 with the Prime Minister of the Jewish entity, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok. Trump said he expected that the Palestinians and many other countries would agree to closer ties with the Jewish entity in the coming months. He said that at least 5 other countries want to join a peace agreement with the Jewish entity, and specifically mentioned Saudi Arabia, saying that he is sure that it will join the rally soon.

For his part, Netanyahu bragged about this agreement, considering the event a coup in Sudan! And he considered that Khartoum, which hosted the Three No’s Conference in 1967, says today yes to peace with the Jewish entity, yes to negotiation with it, and yes to normalization with it.

Yes, this is how, simply, and only through a phone call, Trump leads the rulers of Sudan to the fold of normalization, just as he did with the rulers of the Emirates and Bahrain, and even giving “good news!” of the accession of more rulers to the criminal convention called “Abraham”!

This Trump has brought the rulers of Sudan to this agreement in order to achieve his electoral interests, as he hopes that the normalization agreements and the compensation paid by the rulers of Sudan (the royalty) to the families of the American (the victims) will raise his chances of winning, in addition to the moral blow that Netanyahu chaunted with that made the three no’s to subjection, defeat and abandonment.

This wave of normalization is part of the Trump deal, as it paves a new political path that the US administration is pursuing in its dealings with the Palestinian issue, as it separates it from normalization and regional issues so that it becomes an issue for the Palestinians only, seeking to liquidate it. It will also use the Arab regimes to put pressure on the people of the Blessed Land to subjugate them to surrender. As for the opposition of the Palestinian Authority and the PLO to these agreements, they are just for eye wash, as they are the first forerunners in normalization and security coordination with the Jewish entity, and they even reached a great extent in it, as their chief Abbas made it “sacred!”

America uses normalization as a tool to fight the Islamic Ummah and to discourage its efforts to regain its authority and establish its Khilafah (Caliphate), and as a tool to permanently liquidate the Palestinian issue.

America wants to end the Palestine issue so that it can establish regional alliances between the puppet regimes and the Jewish entity under various names, through which it aims to tighten its control over the region with local tools, to integrate the Jewish entity in the region naturally, and to prevent the Ummah from being able to move effectively to liberation from its colonial grip, especially as it monitors the liberation movements of its peoples and their rallying around Islam and their aspiration to establish a state that represents a strategic threat to America and its influence.

The normalization agreements signed by the puppet rulers are a declaration of betrayal of the Palestine issue and a betrayal of all Muslims as one nation without people, and it is before and after that a betrayal of Allah and His Messenger ﷺ and squandering of the Blessed Land.

The rulers of Sudan and the rest of the rulers of Muslims who are weak and partial to the enemies of the Ummah do not represent the Muslims and their aspirations. And the people of the Blessed Land are calling on the Ummah to reject these agreements and to move to remove the thrones of tyrants and to mobilize its armies to liberate the Masra (ascension) of its Prophet ﷺ, and to erase the black pages that these serf rulers wrote with their bad deeds.

The issue of Palestine has no solution except by liberating it; all UN resolutions and all treacherous agreements are at the feet of the Ummah. And we are from the Blessed Land of Palestine, renew our call to the protective armies of the Ummah and its soldiers, to repeat the legacy of the conquerors and the liberators, and not to accept Palestine to be an electoral card with which Trump gambles, nor a sacrifice which the rulers offer to the colonialists to preserve their chairs. So, let the descendants of Al-Farouq and Salah al-Din arose and call out “O Horses of Allah ride, and await the glad-tiding of Jannah”; without this Palestine and the whole of the Ummah will remain in humiliation and disgrace until Allah will replace them with another people; then they will not be the likes of them. Hurry, for the affliction is immense and the appointed time is near.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ * وَاتَّقُوا فِتْنَةً لَّا تُصِيبَنَّ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا مِنكُمْ خَاصَّةً وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَابِ

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered. * And fear the Fitnah (affliction and trial) which affects not in particular (only) those of you who oppress (but it will afflict everyone) and know that Allah is Severe in punishment.” [Al-Anfaal: 24-25].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Blessed Land of Palestine

Saturday, 07th Rabii’ l 1442 AH

24/10/2020 CE

No: BN/S 1442 / 01