The Request for International Protection is the Choice of the Betrayers, Rather the Conspirators. The Liberation of Palestine is an Honour Traitors Will Not Attain

The Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ambassador Hossam Zaki, confirmed that the meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent delegates in an emergency session, which was held on Thursday have adopted a major demand, which is to provide international protection for the Palestinian people. This comes in light of the crimes committed by the Jewish entity’s forces; the latest of which is what it committed in Nablus. He pointed out that the meeting was devoted to discussing the Jewish attacks on Nablus, and to work through the recognized international mechanisms.

The Palestinian Authority and the betraying rulers of the Muslims refuse at every crime committed by the Jews but to leave a mark of treachery on them. They are not satisfied with disappointing the people of Palestine and restricting the armies and preventing them from their support, but rather they demand to subjugate them under a multinational occupation under the name of “international protection”! Were the Muslim armies unable to protect the people of Palestine for us to ask for the protection of the colonial foreigners?! Is the Jordanian army or the Egyptian army unable to support their oppressed brothers, the people of Palestine, and even to liberate the entire Blessed Land in a few hours, if they are sincere in intention, determined, and put their trust in Allah?! Isn’t the Jewish entity proven through the senses, that it is a fragile entity that falls apart in front of a group of heroes with light weapons, so how can it withstand an army of heroes?! Also, aren’t the international forces an occupation forces whose crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina and elsewhere have been witnessed by the entire world? Is it that the believer is getting stung twice from the same hole, or is it treason that does not leave its people?!

Moreover, the international resolutions that these people praise, and the international institutions and their mechanisms are all colonial tools that implement the will and plans of the colonialists. These institutions are the ones that legitimized the occupation of Palestine by the Jews with their decisions, and they are the ones that recognized their entity that was established on the skulls of the people of Palestine. So, does the Arab League seek to market political absurdity and use it to deceive the people?! Did it ever think that its betrayal and the betrayal of the regimes will deceive the people of Palestine and all Muslims?! Unquestionably, evil is what they decide?

The people of Palestine see how those are united on treason and conspiracy, and see how they are unable to unanimously move their armies to liberate the Prophet’s Masra (site of Isra) (saw), because they realize that the liberation of Palestine is an honour that the traitors will not attain. The people of Palestine are eagerly looking forward, while they are on the line of fire, to their brothers in the Muslim armies, they are looking forward to the followers of Muhammad (saw) they are looking forward to the descendants of Khalid and Salahuddin, to support them, and they move immediately, responding to the distress of those who are crying out, the cries of the besieged, the groaning of the bereaved, the widows and the afflicted children, they are looking forward for the Muslim heroes to bring back Hittin once again, for Muslims to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque as Al-Farouq and Muslims entered it for the first time, and to utterly destroy what the Jews had taken over with [total] destruction, and to glorify Allah (swt) in the squares of Al-Aqsa. So, it is for the rejection of the betrayal of the rulers, the rejection to submit to their conspiracies and to the glory of this world and the prosperity of the Hereafter, we call you, O armies of Muslims, so will you respond? Allah (swt) says:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ انفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ أَرَضِيتُم بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ * إِلَّا تَنفِرُوا يُعَذِّبْكُمْ عَذَاباً أَلِيماً وَيَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْماً غَيْرَكُمْ وَلَا تَضُرُّوهُ شَيْئاً وَاللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ]

“O you who have believed, what is [the matter] with you that, when you are told to go forth in the cause of Allah, you adhere heavily to the earth?1 Are you satisfied with the life of this world rather than the Hereafter? But what is the enjoyment of worldly life compared to the Hereafter except a [very] little * If you do not go forth, He will punish you with a painful punishment and will replace you with another people, and you will not harm Him at all. And Allah is over all things competent” [At-Tawba: 38-39].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

4 Sha’aban 1444 – Friday, 24th February 2023

No: BN/S 1444 / 10

(Translated)