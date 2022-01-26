The Regime’s Security Apparatus in Jordan Remains in its Denial, Issuing a False Statement of its Detention of the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir

From the start, the call of the Prophets and Messengers faced resistance and obstacles placed in front of it by those who did not want the call of truth to spread. Tyrants saw that the justice of Allah’s Shariah threatens their interests and their enslavement of creation. What the dawah carriers face – including the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir – is not much different from what the call to Allah (swt) faced throughout history, and the outcome is for the righteous as Allah (swt) said:

[تِلْكَ الدَّارُ الْآخِرَةُ نَجْعَلُهَا لِلَّذِينَ لَا يُرِيدُونَ عُلُوّاً فِي الْأَرْضِ وَلَا فَسَاداً وَالْعَاقِبَةُ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ]

“That ˹eternal˺ Home in the Hereafter We reserve ˹only˺ for those who seek neither tyranny nor corruption on the earth. The ultimate outcome belongs ˹only˺ to the righteous.”

[TMQ Al-Qasas: 83].

Here are the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, they did not tire and did not grow weary of working for the Deen of Allah and the implementation of His Laws, exerting the most valued and most precious, paving the path for their Ummah, to lead it towards its glory and revival. They are like moons in the darkness of the night, illuminating in the blackness. Let this light darken the eyes of the oppressive tyrants, for it is a light that foretells the demise of their oppressive rule and their tyrannical rule.

The security services of the regime in Jordan have been detaining four Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir for months, they are:

– Ibrahim Al-Garabli, detained at the State Security Court since 10/01/2021.

– Muhammad Sobh Sarsour, detained at the State Security Court since 16/02/2021.

– Mahmoud Sobh Sarsour, detained at the State Security Court since 08/04/2021.

– Dr. Salem Al Jaradat, detained at the State Security Court since 19/07/2021.

And to everyone who was involved in this injustice committed against these men, we say:

First: It is a delusion for those who think that these arrests will discourage the call or its dawah carriers, or will obscure it! Because whoever pursues in the journey of the call does not turn away from his greatest goal, which is the pleasure of Allah Almighty with him, and that these trials that confront the call and its carriers, strengthen them and strengthen their resolve, because patience is a great reward with Allah (swt), and it is only a matter of time until the promise and will of Allah is fulfilled. The oppression of the oppressors will be removed, and justice and the upright Shariah of Allah will be established. Who should shiver in fear, and tremble in panic, is he who stood in the face of the truth and its advocates, the one who ran towards worldly interests, forgetting the Hereafter and its reckoning, oblivious of Allah in his heart and mind, and what a grief of heedlessness, and the anguish of the oppressors and those who aligned with them!

Second: A message to the regime, which has taken lying as a method, and a scandal for it in front of the Ummah who exposes its faults and falsehoods, as the Minister of Interior comes out against us and claims ambiguity and falsifying the facts that the regime did not arrest anyone according to his opinion!! What freedoms are you talking about, and what freedoms are you defending?! Is it the freedom to spread debauchery and immorality in society, or the freedom to separate society from its religious beliefs and its constants!

Or do these freedoms stop at those who confront you, and they claim the truth in your faces, and they want the Sharia to prevail, and the authority to return to the hand of the Ummah, and to be liberated from the clutches of colonialism and its Kufr?!

Finally: The Da’wah carriers are dear to Allah, and honouring them is what should be done, not arresting them and covering them up with false and forged accusations. And the release of these honourable men is carried out by those who fear Allah and His Warning. As for those who insist on criminal acts against the da’wah and carry it, then we convey to them the Almighty’s saying:

[وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَا مِنْ قَبْلِكَ رُسُلاً إِلَى قَوْمِهِمْ فَجَاءُوهُمْ بِالْبَيِّنَاتِ فَانْتَقَمْنَا مِنَ الَّذِينَ أَجْرَمُوا وَكَانَ حَقّاً عَلَيْنَا نَصْرُ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ]

“Indeed, We sent before you ˹O Prophet˺ messengers, each to their own people, and they came to them with clear proofs. Then We inflicted punishment upon those who persisted in wickedness. For it is Our duty to help the believers.” [TMQ Ar-Rum: 47].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

13 Jumada II 1443 – Sunday, 16th January 2022

No: 12 / 1443

(Translated)