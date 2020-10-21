The Regime’s Security Apparatus in Jordan Persist in their Brutality Arresting Another Shab of Hizb ut Tahrir

On Friday afternoon, the regime’s security services in Jordan – exploiting cunningly the comprehensive ban imposed on overall Jordan – arrested a civil engineering student at the University of Jordan, Ibrahim Jaradat, who is one of the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, in a ruthless and brutal manner, as they stormed and jumped over the house fence with a security force of about 60 heavily armed men threatening to use arms. They caught Ibrahim, his father, his brother and his uncle, and they beat Ibrahim, pulled him and cursed him in front of his family, and then arrested him and took him to the Intelligence Department!

The unjust security services are still pursuing a number of students from the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir following the publication and promotion of the charter related to the pledge not to give up the Blessed Land of Palestine, which this regime has conspired upon and surrendered it to the Jews, and is still involved in plotting against it and implementing the terms of the deal of the century and marketing it. This system, and since it was established by the Kuffar headed by Britain, continues to be the sincere servant of the West, spiteful to Islam and its Dawah carriers from Hizb ut Tahrir. The security services had arrested the student, Muhammad Abu Al-Asal, for the same reasons, and he is now in solitary confinement, denied visiting even by his lawyer, for more than the past ten days. And these persecuted Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir are the best young men, to whom those who know them testify to have good morals, awareness of their religion and their carrying of Islam and its vital issues, including the issue of the Blessed Land, and we do not ascribe purity to anyone before Allah.

Carrying the call to Islam, the call for its implementation and its arbitration, and defending Islamic sanctities have become a crime in the eyes of this miserable hateful regime, while the criminal gangs who terrorize people and inflict damage, murder and intimidation are wandering around under the gaze of these security and judicial agencies despite their criminal precedents that exceed hundreds.! Evil is what they decide!

We warn the regime in Jordan and its repressive apparatus against continuing with its repressive methods which it practices against the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, from arresting, muzzling, issuing harsh verdicts, seizing passports, and terrorizing women and children. And we warn it that the retribution of Allah Almighty, the Exalted in Mighty and His assault to the oppressors like you will not be far away إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُدَافِعُ عَنِ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ كُلَّ خَوَّانٍ كَفُورٍ “Indeed, Allah defends those who have believed. Indeed, Allah does not like everyone treacherous and ungrateful.” [Al-Hajj: 38].

O People of honor and chivalry among the sons of Jordan:

Hizb ut Tahrir has been known to you for more than six decades, it is the pioneer who does not lie to its people, and it continues night and day for the sake of your dignity and honor by working to implement Islam, and to expose the conspiracies that are being plotted against you, in order to rise your eagerness to be an aid to it, defend its Shabab and ask the security services to stop pursuing its Shabab and immediately release the detainees from them. For its case is your cause and your legitimate duty to get out of the humiliation and disgrace that you have reached. For it (the Hizb), by Allah, does not fear in Allah the blame of anyone, and the arrests and prosecutions will not prevent it from continuing its work until the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood, relying on Allah Alone, and it will not be harmed by those who fail it. أَلَيْسَ اللَّهُ بِكَافٍ عَبْدَهُ وَيُخَوِّفُونَكَ بِالَّذِينَ مِن دُونِهِ وَمَن يُضْلِلِ اللَّهُ فَمَا لَهُ مِنْ هَادٍ “Is not Allah sufficient for His Servant [Prophet Muhammad]? And [yet], they threaten you with those [they worship] other than Him. And whoever Allah leaves astray – for him there is no guide.” [Az-Zumar: 36]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Saturday, 30th Safar 1442 AH

17/10/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 04