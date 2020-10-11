The Regime’s Repressive Apparatus Launched Arrests Among the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir

Several forces from the security apparatus in Jordan carried out crackdowns on a number of houses of the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, during which they terrorized women and children, stormed and searched homes, confiscated books, computers, cell phones, and official university documents for a number of the Shabab. They also attacked some of their families and terrorized their neighbors without any right, except that they are a group that said Allah is our Lord and then remained on the right course, and we do not ascribe purity to them before Allah.

As a result of this crackdown, Ustadh Khaled Al-Ashqar (Abu Al-Moataz) and Ustadh Muhammad Abu Al-Asal were arrested and are now in the possession of the General Intelligence Department.

It seems that the campaign to sign the Palestine Charter which has recently spread, and was launched by a group of our Shabab among the Ummah, and many people of the Ummah interacted with it greatly from the ocean to the Gulf, which calls for the signing of: “Not to compromise or give up any inch of Palestine, the blessed land, and that any treaty or normalization agreement is a betrayal that does not bind me and does not represent me, for liberating it is an obligation and preserving it is a duty.” It seems that this campaign has provoked the rage and anger of the regime in Jordan because it intends to continue in its normalization of relations with the Jewish entity and to surrender to them all of Palestine according to the so-called Trump’s agreement, which seeks to liquidate the Palestinian issue permanently.

As we hold the regime and its repressive apparatus responsible for the safety and health of these Shabab, and we call for their immediate release and not to stand in face of Daw’ah carriers, the pioneers who do not lie to the Ummah. And we affirm that these measures will not deter Hizb ut Tahrir from moving forward in confronting the conspiracy of the Kafir colonialist and his followers from the rulers of the Muslims on the issue of Palestine and other issues of the Ummah, and it will stand by the Ummah and nourish the movement with it and in it to achieve its revival project by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) State on the method of Prophethood which its armies will liberate the blessed Aqsa and the whole of Palestine and eradicate the fugitive entity of Jews from its roots, and expel the colonial Kuffar from Muslim lands forever.

وَسَيَعْلَمُ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا أَيَّ مُنْقَلَبٍ يَنْقَلِبُونَ

“And those who have wronged are going to know to what [kind of] return they will be returned.” [Ash-Shu’ara: 227]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Wednesday, 20th Safar 1442 AH

07/10/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 02