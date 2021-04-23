The Regime’s Repressive Apparatus in Jordan Arrests Another Member of Hizb ut Tahrir

On Thursday, 8/4/2021, the regime’s security services in Jordan arrested Ustadh Mahmoud Sarsour on his way to work, they took him to the security center, and then transferred him to the State Security Court Prosecutor, who charged him with five charges, namely: incitement to oppose the political ruling system in Jordan, carrying out actions that disturb relations with two Gulf States, as well as the accusation of stirring up strife that would disturb public order and societal peace, belonging to the banned group Hizb ut Tahrir, and distributing leaflets of the banned group Hizb ut Tahrir.

This regime’s only concern is arresting honest and sincere people in this country. After its shameful failure in all the tasks that it should be involved in caring for the interests of the people and preserving their livelihood, education and health, we find it escalating at silencing the voices of those accounting it, by throwing them in prisons on charges that the far and near are aware of their lies.

Let this regime know that these arrests will not discourage the dawah carriers from their call, for they are ready to spend the most precious of matters for its sake, and they will not be harmed by those who abandon them or those who seek their hostility, and they will remain steadfast upon that, with Allah’s permission until the victory of Allah descends. His victory is coming and His promise to His servants will be fulfilled; and the authority of the Muslims will return, and the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood will soon be established, Allah willing, even if the criminals hate it.

[وَسَيَعْلَمُ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا أَيَّ مُنقَلَبٍ يَنقَلِبُونَ]

“And those who have wronged are going to know to what [kind of] return they will be returned” [Ash-Shu’ara: 227]