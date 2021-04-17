The Regime in Jordan Suffers Successive Stifling Crises, That Are Quickly Taking Place

In recent days, people followed a series of events that began on Saturday 3/4/2021, claiming that the regime’s security and stability has been exposed to a conspiracy. Following that it launched a campaign of arrests and issued statements accompanied by the emergence of leaks and then intermediaries. on Wednesday 7/4/2021, the head of the regime, King Abdullah II, published a written message in the media; stating, “The strife has come to an end, and our invincible Jordan is safe and stable.”

It is no secret to those who carefully and consciously follow events that the regime in Jordan has been suffering – since its birth at the hands of the British – from successive crises that are happening fast, and this will not be its last crises, because what this system suffers are crises of existence, governance, politics, economy, etc. It is a natural result of its rejection of the rulings of Islam from the conduct of the lives of individuals, society and the state, and its submission to the influence of the kaffir colonialist who divided the countries of Islam and carved Jordan from its natural origin, the Ash-Sham.

Faced with this crisis, we in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Jordan, would like to clarify the following matters:

First: The regime in Jordan is falling in the crisis of its rule and it is inevitably fallen. Corruption in governance and delay in the state comes from the idea on which this system is based, which is the separation of religion from life, and in the rule that was tied to Britain and after that to America, which are two colonial countries that are in conflict over the gains in our country. The ruling system by its nature is based on the implementation and realization of the interests of the West, which gives it the support to continue ruling, and this system did not and will not work for the interests of the nation and its people because it is not linked to the Ummah in its existence and legitimacy, and it is the natural support for any ruler.

The ruling system in our country robs the Ummah of its authority, and the people of power place the authority in the hands of the ruler, who in turn hopes to preserve his seat, with the colonial West, whether European or American, and the struggle over the rules of the game itself does not change the state of the Ummah at all, especially within the ruling family and on the basis of serving the kaffir colonialist, what is most evident of this is the situation reaching to the bottom across the centenary through an employee awaiting the dictates of the British embassy and its theatrics.

Second: It is wrong that the position is dominated by the talk about changing the face of the ruler or his approach, and the survival of the rules, laws and constitutions as they are, man-made, or to demand to change some systems and laws, for these are patches that do not have any effect, but change and revival come through a political idea on which the ruling is based, in other words, the rule is based on a rational creed from which the laws and systems emanate, it is the viewpoint in life. There was no revival in this world not built on this basis, and no one brought revival and achieved it except on this path.

The ruling regime here is looking for its interests, which is staying in power and serving the kaffir West regardless of the face of the ruler, so their approach is the approach of the fathers and forefathers, and their approach was nothing but betrayal, disappointment, surrender and handing over of the country’s capabilities to the West, plundering its wealth and violating its lands.

Third: It is regrettable that those who call for movement in the street have someone who thinks good of America, Britain or others, and thinks that these countries will leave the people of Jordan to deal with their crises radically or to solve with the political crisis with a successful solution, so it must be clear in the minds of the people of Jordan that no good is expected from these countries, for they are the basis of the disease and the connection with them is a deadly. Rather, they will create various obstacles and various difficulties to prevent the crises of our country from being solved, and they will work to spread and promote ideas that cause turmoil and unrest and deepen the gap between the people of Jordan.

Fourth: The change that the Ummah must seek and strive to achieve without fatigue or boredom is a regime change from its roots, a comprehensive revolutionary change so that the current man-made systems have no trace, and this includes changing the constitution, laws and all life systems, and replacing them with the system established by the Messenger (saw) in Medina, the system of Islam. So that the Islamic belief is the basis that the constitution, laws and all rules stem from. This is by choosing a caliph for the entire Islamic Ummah by a pledge of allegiance (bay’ah) to him, on the condition that he governs it according to the Qur’an and Sunnah in exchange for his obedience in hardship and ease, a caliph to whom the description of the Messenger applies, in his (saw) saying:

«خِيَارُ أَئِمَّتِكُمُ الَّذِينَ تُحِبُّونَهُمْ وَيُحِبُّونَكُمْ وَيُصَلُّونَ عَلَيْكُمْ وَتُصَلُّونَ عَلَيْهِمْ»

“The best of your rulers are those whom you love and who love you, who invoke Allah’s blessings upon you and you invoke His blessings upon them.”

A caliph who will be a protective shield for the Ummah, not plundering its goods, oppressing it. The Messenger (saw) said:

«وَإِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ»

“Verily the imam is but a shield behind whom is fought and is protected by.” [Narrated by Al-Bukhari].

O our people in the land of the Hashd and Rabat (Gathering and Station):

It is sad that our land is an arena for a struggle associated with foreign embassies, who implement their agenda, conspire against the land and worshipers, are hostile to Islam and its systems, and spare no effort to humiliate their people and plunder their resources. And you are able to change them, but the change will not be real unless all the false man-made systems are eliminated, and the various models of government were rejected, including the monarchy, constitutional and republican monarchy, and the threads of embassies that moved puppets on the stage were cut off.

This could only be done by adopting the great Islam, awareness of it, and work to bring it to power under the leadership of Hizb ut Tahrir. This will take place by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, which will implement Islam, remove the agents, defeat conspirators, preserve the country’s wealth and eliminate the Jewish entity, so be with its workers.

Allah (swt) says:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life” [Al-Anfal: 24].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

26 Sha’aban 1442 – Thursday, 8th April 2021

No: 19 / 1442

(Translated)