The Promise of Allah and the Hope it Radiates to our Ummah

And How to Seek the Nusrah as Promised by Allah by following in the Footsteps of the Greats like Muhammad al-Fatih

Muhammad Al-Fatih brings out the best of our Ummah when we remember our glorious past with men who were leaders and not rulers who the masses despise.

Reading the Quran verses, we come across the verses like the promise of Allah is Haqq (Truth):إِذَا جَاءَ نَصْرُ اللَّـهِ وَالْفَتْحُ * وَرَأَيْتَ النَّاسَ يَدْخُلُونَ فِي دِينِ اللَّـهِ أَفْوَاجًا * فَسَبِّحْ بِحَمْدِ رَبِّكَ وَاسْتَغْفِرْهُ إِنَّهُ كَانَ تَوَّابًا “ When the victory of Allah has come and the conquest , * And you see the people entering into the religion of Allah in multitudes, * Then exalt [Him] with praise of your Lord and ask forgiveness of Him. Indeed, He is ever Accepting of repentance.” [An-Nasr: 1-3]

Victory is to those who seek it and support Allah. وَأُخْرَىٰ تُحِبُّونَهَا نَصْرٌ مِّنَ اللَّـهِ وَفَتْحٌ قَرِيبٌ وَبَشِّرِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ “And [you will obtain] another [favor] that you love – victory from Allah and an imminent conquest; and give good tidings to the believers.” [As-Saff: 13]

Taking the young yet great Muhammad al-Fatih as an example, his father and mentors knew what the Speech of Allah weighed… not a routine recitation of the ayaat but a deep insightful examination of His Speech reveal what is needed in order to achieve victory …a victory worth the mention of the Prophet ﷺ himself with his blessing of such a leader. The Messenger ﷺ said, «لَتُفْتَحَنَّ الْقُسْطَنْطِينِيَّةُ فَلَنِعْمَ الْأَمِيرُ أَمِيرُهَا وَلَنِعْمَ الْجَيْشُ ذَلِكَ الْجَيْشُ» “Verily you shall conquer Constantinople. What a wonderful leader will he be, and what a wonderful army will that army be!” وَمَا لَكُمْ أَلَّا تُنفِقُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّـهِ وَلِلَّـهِ مِيرَاثُ السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضِ لَا يَسْتَوِي مِنكُم مَّنْ أَنفَقَ مِن قَبْلِ الْفَتْحِ وَقَاتَلَ أُولَـٰئِكَ أَعْظَمُ دَرَجَةً مِّنَ الَّذِينَ أَنفَقُوا مِن بَعْدُ وَقَاتَلُوا وَكُلًّا وَعَدَ اللَّـهُ الْحُسْنَىٰ وَاللَّـهُ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ خَبِيرٌ “And why do you not spend in the cause of Allah while to Allah belongs the heritage of the heavens and the earth? Not equal among you are those who spent before the conquest [of Makkah] and fought [and those who did so after it]. Those are greater in degree than they who spent afterwards and fought. But to all Allah has promised the best [reward]. And Allah, with what you do, is Acquainted.” [al-Hadid: 10]

The above-mentioned ayah, its command to prepare in all aspects from the military, includes equipment, strategy and manpower, and the taqwa required to achieve an incredible feat of the time. يَوْمَ تَرَى الْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَالْمُؤْمِنَاتِ يَسْعَىٰ نُورُهُم بَيْنَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَبِأَيْمَانِهِم بُشْرَاكُمُ الْيَوْمَ جَنَّاتٌ تَجْرِي مِن تَحْتِهَا الْأَنْهَارُ خَالِدِينَ فِيهَا ذَٰلِكَ هُوَ الْفَوْزُ الْعَظِيمُ “On the Day you see the believing men and believing women, their light proceeding before them and on their right, [it will be said], “Your good tidings today are [of] gardens beneath which rivers flow, wherein you will abide eternally.” That is what is the great attainment.” [al-Hadid: 12]

However this ayah and many more give a beacon of hope and light to today’s Muslims … to climb the rope out of darkness, defeat, and desolate environments and to defeat the empires of today’s time even though they refuse to be called as such but reality shows the contrary. The US, UK, RUSSIA, and/or CHINA extensions into the Muslim lands spanning oceans, mountains, and deserts all to invade and pillage the territories yet collateral damage is often claimed and “no body counts done” as this is very commonly used by US officials when announcing their mission debriefings. Words with no regard to human life and loss of life and the devastating outcome on those left behind after the empire missions.

Displaced refugees, mutilated persons whose lives are forever incapacitated, widows, scars of rape, torture and hunger…. These are the effects of the empires of today. But what keeps Muslims true to their faith, to their creed?

The creed of ‘la illah illah Allah Muhammad Rasuul Allah’ makes one look beyond the current status quo and try to search for ending this miserable situation … this Aqeedah that is the fiber of the Muslim Ummah runs strong through the veins of the Ummah. This Aqeedah must be nourished with action as commanded by Allah (swt). This is seen in the resistance of the Muslim masses even though their Muslim militaries remain paralyzed to stand alongside them and reject the client regimes of the lands. The Quran of Allah Almighty and the glad tidings of Rasuul Allah ﷺ must be comprehended in a wide perspective to allow the Ummah to be able to transcend the misery without abandoning their Deen and to seek the reward of the balaa’ (affliction) without falling into despair before the empires.

What is needed? Why was Muhammad al al-Fatih able to achieve greatness in history pages and remembered in the duaa of the Muslims until today? Quran speaks to everyone if we only heed the words… وَمَا لَكُمْ لَا تُقَاتِلُونَ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ وَالْمُسْتَضْعَفِينَ مِنَ الرِّجَالِ وَالنِّسَاءِ وَالْوِلْدَانِ الَّذِينَ يَقُولُونَ رَبَّنَا أَخْرِجْنَا مِنْ هَٰذِهِ الْقَرْيَةِ الظَّالِمِ أَهْلُهَا وَاجْعَلْ لَنَا مِنْ لَدُنْكَ وَلِيًّا وَاجْعَلْ لَنَا مِنْ لَدُنْكَ نَصِيرًا “How could you refuse to fight in Allah’s cause for the helpless men, women, and children who are screaming, “Our Lord! Lead us towards freedom, out of this land of oppressors! Through your grace, give us a protector and a helper!” [an-Nisa 4:75] الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا يُقَاتِلُونَ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا يُقَاتِلُونَ فِي سَبِيلِ الطَّاغُوتِ فَقَاتِلُوا أَوْلِيَاءَ الشَّيْطَانِ إِنَّ كَيْدَ الشَّيْطَانِ كَانَ ضَعِيفًا “Those who believe, fight in the way of Allah. Those who disbelieve, fight in the way of Satan. So you (believers) fight against the friends of Satan. Surely strategy of Satan is weak” [an-Nisa 4:76]

Victory is for those who support Allah…promised by the Creator Himself to the believers. This promise from the Creator is our Aqeedah, our deep certain belief.

Now what is needed is preparation …strengthening of the Aqeedah … study real life situations, both past and present, and developing a practical sophisticated knowledge and preparation to stand in front of the empires of today without fear or doubt of inability. As the Aqeedah is an integral part of the preparation without it there is no reward or victory. Seeking to be the recipient of the glad tiding of Rasuul Allah ﷺ. Allah (swt) commands, وَأَعِدُّوا لَهُم مَّا اسْتَطَعْتُم مِّن قُوَّةٍ وَمِن رِّبَاطِ الْخَيْلِ تُرْهِبُونَ بِهِ عَدُوَّ اللَّـهِ وَعَدُوَّكُمْ وَآخَرِينَ مِن دُونِهِمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَهُمُ اللَّـهُ يَعْلَمُهُمْ وَمَا تُنفِقُوا مِن شَيْءٍ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّـهِ يُوَفَّ إِلَيْكُمْ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تُظْلَمُونَ “And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy and others besides them whom you do not know [but] whom Allah knows. And whatever you spend in the cause of Allah will be fully repaid to you, and you will not be wronged.” [Al-Anfal: 60]

And so Muhammad al-Fatih achieved one of the three glad tidings of Rasuul Allah ﷺ in 1453 CE, there are two more that have to yet to achieved. Who will declare the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah upon the method of the Prophethood to the world? The State that will demolish the shackles of today’s empires in the Muslim lands? Who will gain the glory of this feat in the land and the heavens? The three things that the Prophet, who spoke from the Divine Revelation, requested for his Ummah, Thawban narrated that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «إِنَّ اللَّهَ زَوَى لِيَ الأَرْضَ فَرَأَيْتُ مَشَارِقَهَا وَمَغَارِبَهَا وَإِنَّ أُمَّتِي سَيَبْلُغُ مُلْكُهَا مَا زُوِيَ لِي مِنْهَا وَأُعْطِيتُ الْكَنْزَيْنِ الأَحْمَرَ وَالأَصْفَرَ وَإِنِّي سَأَلْتُ رَبِّي لأُمَّتِي أَنْ لاَ يُهْلِكَهَا بِسَنَةٍ عَامَّةٍ وَأَنَّ لاَ يُسَلِّطَ عَلَيْهِمْ عَدُوًّا مِنْ سِوَى أَنْفُسِهِمْ فَيَسْتَبِيحَ بَيْضَتَهُمْ وَإِنَّ رَبِّي قَالَ يَا مُحَمَّدُ إِنِّي إِذَا قَضَيْتُ قَضَاءً فَإِنَّهُ لاَ يُرَدُّ وَإِنِّي أَعْطَيْتُكَ لأُمَّتِكَ أَنْ لاَ أُهْلِكَهُمْ بِسَنَةٍ عَامَّةٍ وَأَنْ لاَ أُسَلِّطَ عَلَيْهِمْ عَدُوًّا مِنْ سِوَى أَنْفُسِهِمْ فَيَسْتَبِيحَ بَيْضَتَهُمْ وَلَوِ اجْتَمَعَ عَلَيْهِمْ مَنْ بِأَقْطَارِهَا أَوْ قَالَ مَنْ بَيْنَ أَقْطَارِهَا حَتَّى يَكُونَ بَعْضُهُمْ يُهْلِكُ بَعْضًا وَيَسْبِي بَعْضُهُمْ بَعْضًا» “Indeed Allah gathered the earth for me so that I saw its east and its west. And surely my Ummah’s authority shall reach over all that was shown to me of it. And I have been granted the two treasures; the red and the white. I asked my Lord that my Ummah is not to be destroyed by a universal drought, and that He does not overcome them by enemies outside of them, reaching to their heart of power. My Lord said: ‘O Muhammad! When I issue a decree it is not reversed. I have granted for your Ummah that they shall not be destroyed by universal drought. And that they not be overcome by enemies outside of themselves reaching to their heart of power- even if they gather against them from all the regions.”‘ Or he said: “Among the regions. But some of them will destroy others, and some will capture others.””

When the dawah was in the early stage in Mecca, Khabbab bin Al-Arat (ra) came to the Prophet ﷺ at the time of weakness and persecution while still in Mecca. عَنْ خَبَّابِ بْنِ الأَرَتِّ، قَالَ شَكَوْنَا إِلَى رَسُولِ اللَّهِ صلى الله عليه وسلم وَهْوَ مُتَوَسِّدٌ بُرْدَةً لَهُ فِي ظِلِّ الْكَعْبَةِ، قُلْنَا لَهُ أَلاَ تَسْتَنْصِرُ لَنَا أَلاَ تَدْعُو اللَّهَ لَنَا قَالَ «كَانَ الرَّجُلُ فِيمَنْ قَبْلَكُمْ يُحْفَرُ لَهُ فِي الأَرْضِ فَيُجْعَلُ فِيهِ، فَيُجَاءُ بِالْمِنْشَارِ، فَيُوضَعُ عَلَى رَأْسِهِ فَيُشَقُّ بِاثْنَتَيْنِ، وَمَا يَصُدُّهُ ذَلِكَ عَنْ دِينِهِ، وَيُمْشَطُ بِأَمْشَاطِ الْحَدِيدِ، مَا دُونَ لَحْمِهِ مِنْ عَظْمٍ أَوْ عَصَبٍ، وَمَا يَصُدُّهُ ذَلِكَ عَنْ دِينِهِ، وَاللَّهِ لَيُتِمَّنَّ هَذَا الأَمْرَ حَتَّى يَسِيرَ الرَّاكِبُ مِنْ صَنْعَاءَ إِلَى حَضْرَمَوْتَ، لاَ يَخَافُ إِلاَّ اللَّهَ أَوِ الذِّئْبَ عَلَى غَنَمِهِ، وَلَكِنَّكُمْ تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ» We complained to Allah’s Messenger ﷺ (of the persecution inflicted on us by the infidels) while he was sitting in the shade of the Ka`ba, leaning over his Burd (i.e. covering sheet). We said to him, “Would you seek help for us? Would you pray to Allah for us?” He said, “Among the nations before you a (believing) man would be put in a ditch that was dug for him, and a saw would be put over his head and he would be cut into two pieces; yet that (torture) would not make him give up his religion. His body would be combed with iron combs that would remove his flesh from the bones and nerves, yet that would not make him abandon his religion. By Allah, this religion (i.e. Islam) will prevail till a traveler from Sana (in Yemen) to Hadrarmaut will fear none but Allah, or a wolf as regards his sheep, but you (people) are hasty.”

The oath that the Prophet ﷺ swore by: “By Allah, this religion (i.e. Islam) will prevail,” said, “Wallahi” to affirm and insist that the victory will be guaranteed to the believers. So indeed the believers experience sadness, impatience, fatigue; but with the Ayaat and Hadiths, our hearts are replenished and motivated to fulfill the second glad tiding of the Prophet ﷺ, «ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “…and then there will be Khilafah upon the method of the Prophethood”. Words uttered by his blessed tongue from the Revelation.

Here these Ayaat and Hadiths weave through our intellect to build the fibers of today’s youth who will break out of the shell of passiveness and for the Muslim military to break out from the comatose state to be revered today and tomorrow. Islam will be victorious without a doubt, but by whose hands will this be achieved? Here is the race to achieve that distinguished honor. This will give us hope – tranquility that Islam will be restored. For the nussrah (victory) to come – we as Muslims have to do our part to our highest potential; this is what we are going to be accounted for – action vs inaction – not accounted for the time as that is in Allah’s hands Alone. Thus experiencing the elation of the Light of Islam manifested in its State.

وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّـهِ يَنصُرُ مَن يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ

“And that day the believers will rejoice. In the victory of Allah. He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful.” [Ar-Rum 4-5]

Manal Bader