The Prevalence of Femicide

The murders of young women continue. People become preoccupied with the causes and circumstances of one crime until another crime is carried out. Brutal scenes made people wonder about the reasons for this excessive violence, and made them demand the infliction of the maximum types of punishment as a deterrent. Meanwhile some civil and human rights organizations issued a joint statement in which they asked: “Has the right to life become a difficult demand for women and girls on the land of Egypt?” and stressed the need to expedite the issuance of a unified law to combat violence against women, which is the law stipulated in the National Strategy to Combat Violence Against Women 2015-2020, but it has not been issued yet.

Press reports denouncing what they called the prevalence of violence against women continued in Egypt and other countries, while the term “femicide” has spread in an attempt to focus on feminist ideas and what they see as the inherent hostility between males and females. The media has deliberately overlooked the concepts that societies in our countries hold that solve the root cause of the issue, such as whoever killed a person without sin, it is as if he had killed all humankind regardless of whether the killer or the victim was a man or a woman. Nor did the media reports address the political oppression and the economic and humanitarian oppression of young people of both sexes in Muslim countries.

The media plays a major role in spreading and promoting these crimes and trying to demonize societies in Muslim countries. The crime became photographed and published in moments without taking into account the sanctities, and in this publication of the circumstances of the stabbing of a girl with seventeen stabs, the slaughter of another in broad daylight in front of the university gate, and a third dragged on the ground after being severely beaten. This breaks the psychological barrier of the recipient, which may contribute to the spread of crime, not to reduce it.

Muslim women have not seen any justice since Western ideas and concepts landed in our lands. Women are no longer seen as mothers, sisters, and an honour that must be protected. Rather, according to Western concepts, they have become a commodity that the media and the capitalists toss around here and there. This degraded her humanity and the position that befits her. Instead of a life of cooperation between men and women in society in order to build and elevate it, competition and rivalry became a threat to the relationship between them, and the societal balance has been disturbed, and women are no longer the sisters of men, as the Prophet (saw) said, and the maxim of society was no longer be kind to the “Qawareer” (women).

The root of calamity in Muslim countries is the absence of the concepts of Islam in regulating the relationship between men and women (or the social system in Islam), and this is a natural product of the absence of Islamic systems in society and the absence of concepts of Islam in various aspects of life. It is not possible for women to enjoy security and safety in light of the concepts of the jungle embodied by the ideas of the Western capitalist system that dominates Muslim lands. So, complete security for women and men will be under an intellectual system that embodies the mercy of the Creator of humankind to humankind, male and female, implemented by the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State on the method of Prophethood. It is easy for Allah (swt) to accomplish it.

[يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اتَّقُوا رَبَّكُمُ الَّذِي خَلَقَكُم مِّن نَّفْسٍ وَاحِدَةٍ وَخَلَقَ مِنْهَا زَوْجَهَا وَبَثَّ مِنْهُمَا رِجَالاً كَثِيراً وَنِسَاءً وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ الَّذِي تَسَاءَلُونَ بِهِ وَالْأَرْحَامَ إِنَّ اللَّهَ كَانَ عَلَيْكُمْ رَقِيباً]

“O mankind, fear your Lord, who created you from one soul and created from it its mate and dispersed from both of them many men and women. And fear Allah, through whom you ask one another, and the wombs. Indeed Allah is ever, over you, an Observer” [An-Nisa: 1]

Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

19 Muharram 1444 – Wednesday, 17th August 2022

No: AH / 004 1444

(Translated)