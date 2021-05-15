The Power of the Muslims of Pakistan and Their Armed Forces Must be Used to Unify Muslim Lands under the Khilafah, Not to Safeguard US Interests in Afghanistan

The graveyard of the empires and the land of the mujahideen, Afghanistan, has now defeated its third superpower enemy, the US. The only reason for the success of the Afghan resistance is complete Imaan and Tawwakul in Allah (swt). However, whilst withdrawing troops, the cunning US wants to retain control of Afghanistan through its agents. In order to achieve this objective, the US seeks to use its military bases in the region, maintain a large embassy in Kabul and ensure the Afghan resistance is embroiled in the secular democratic project. All these measures will enable the US to control the political structure of Afghanistan, so that the implementation of Shariah Law comprehensively will remain a dream, whilst US regional hegemony is preserved. To that end, the US is charging its agent political and military leadership in Pakistan with the role of a hired facilitator for the Afghan secular democratic project. In an interview with BBC Radio 4 on 6 May 2021, the US Secretary of State said, “So, one aspect of [the pullout of troops] is that countries may now have to really step up and use the influence that they have to advance their interests. And that influence, I think, would be in the direction of trying to keep Afghanistan on a positive path.”

The Muslims of Pakistan and their armed forces reject the slavery of Pakistan’s political and military leadership to the US. They reject the vision of hired facilitator for the United States in Afghanistan. They stand as a solid rock wall, against the treacherous act of giving bases to the US in Pakistan. The armed forces of Pakistan are not the personal army of these rulers, to exploit for the sake of foreign powers, against the will of the Muslims and the interests of Islam and Muslims. The Muslim troops are the successors of Ghauri and Abdali, who should be used to unify Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan under the Khilafah (Caliphate) by erasing the British-drawn Durand Line, whilst supporting the noble Afghan resistance against the fleeing Americans. Thus, the Khilafah by consolidating the resources of the Muslim Lands, can ensure the food security of the entire region through Pakistan’s agricultural productivity, as well as the energy needs of the region through the Caspian Sea reserves in Central Asia. This is the geo-strategic and geo-economic vision that will liberate our region from the colonialist West. With the support of Allah (swt, the Khilafah will rapidly join the ranks of the major world powers by unifying the Muslim regions of the Middle East and Africa, on the way to becoming the world’s leading state as it was for centuries before.

O Pakistan’s Armed Forces! The present political and military leadership is not deserving of leading you. You want the liberation of Kashmir, whilst these rulers want to implement the Biden-Modi plan. You, along with the Afghan resistance, want to eradicate the US presence, but these rulers are hired facilitators for the US secular democratic project, in the name of power-sharing. You have the desire to raise takbeer in a liberated Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa, whilst these rulers are secretly trying to recognize the Jewish entity. You want to avenge the blood of the Rohingya Muslims from the oppressive mushrikeen of Burma (Myanmar), whilst these rulers are selling warships to them. You have the desire to help the Muslims of East Turkestan, whilst these rulers deny the oppression of the atheist Chinese government even exists, whilst offering help to China to crush the Muslim resistance. This insult and humiliation will continue until you establish the Khilafah state based on your Imaan. Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Pakistan calls you to this great duty and awaits your decisive action. Come forwards and provide the Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood. Allah (swt) said,

(اِنَّ اللّٰهَ يُحِبُّ الۡمُتَوَكِّلِيۡنَ) “surely Allah loves those who put their trust (in Him).” [Surah Aale-Imran, 3:159]

29 Ramadan 1442 – Tuesday, 11th May 2021

