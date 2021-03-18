The Pope’s Visit… and the Innovation of the Abrahamic Religion

Allah Almighty has made the proof for humanity by sending Muhammad (saw) as a bringer of good tidings and a warner to all of humanity, and revealed to him His Sharia which abrogates the laws of his predecessors from the Prophets and Messengers, in His (swt) saying:

[وَمَنْ يَبْتَغِ غَيْرَ الإسلام دِيناً فَلَنْ يُقْبَلَ مِنْهُ وَهُوَ فِي الآخِرَةِ مِنَ الْخَاسِرِينَ]

“And whoever desires other than Islam as religion – never will it be accepted from him, and he, in the Hereafter, will be among the losers” [Aal-i-Imran: 85]. This is a matter of Truth and Aqeedah for the Muslims. Today, the Pope’s visit to Iraq comes on days that are not random; choosing Friday, Saturday and Sunday is a suggestion for the common feasts among Muslims, Jews and Christians. And choosing Najaf, meeting the Sistani authority, the city of Ur, holding a mass in the Hosh Al-Bayah area, and visiting the Al-Tahira Church, is a message that the Pope wanted to deliver and a call waiting for its harvest, so what is this call? What are its implications?

First: The reality of this call is that it is a mixture of contradictions. A mixture between truth and falsehood, a mixture between guidance and misguidance, a mixture rejected by mind and religion, as how can a Christian agree with a Jew who believes that he killed and crucified his prophet?! And they deny one another, as the Almighty said:

[وَقَالَتِ الْيَهُودُ لَيْسَتِ النَّصَارَى عَلَى شَيْءٍ وَقَالَتِ النَّصَارَى لَيْسَتِ الْيَهُودُ عَلَى شَيْءٍ وَهُمْ يَتْلُونَ الْكِتَابَ]

“The Jews say “The Christians have nothing [true] to stand on,” and the Christians say, “The Jews have nothing to stand on,” although they [both] recite the Scripture.”[Al-Baqara: 113]. How does a Muslim who believes that Jesus, peace be upon him, is a human being and a prophet sent by Allah Almighty, like other messengers, agree with someone who believes that he is God or is the Son of God or is the third of three?! While he recites the words of the Almighty:

[لَقَدْ كَفَرَ الَّذِينَ قَالُوا إِنَّ اللَّهَ هُوَ الْمَسِيحُ ابْنُ مَرْيَمَ]

“They have certainly disbelieved who say that Allah is Christ, the son of Mary.” [Al-Maida: 17]. And His words:

[وَقَالَتِ الْيَهُودُ عُزَيْرٌ ابْنُ اللَّهِ وَقَالَتِ النَّصَارَى الْمَسِيحُ ابْنُ اللَّهِ ذَلِكَ قَوْلُهُمْ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ يُضَاهِئُونَ قَوْلَ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا مِنْ قَبْلُ قَاتَلَهُمُ اللَّهُ أَنَّى يُؤْفَكُونَ]

“The Jews say, “Ezra is the son of Allah “; and the Christians say, “The Messiah is the son of Allah.” That is their statement from their mouths; they imitate the saying of those who disbelieved [before them]. May Allah destroy them; how are they deluded?” [At-Tawba: 30]. And His saying:

[لَقَدْ كَفَرَ الَّذِينَ قَالُوا إِنَّ اللَّهَ ثَالِثُ ثَلاثَةٍ وَمَا مِنْ إِلَهٍ إِلا إِلَهٌ وَاحِدٌ وَإِنْ لَمْ يَنْتَهُوا عَمَّا يَقُولُونَ لَيَمَسَّنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا مِنْهُمْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ]

“They have certainly disbelieved who say, “Allah is the third of three.” And there is no god except one God. And if they do not desist from what they are saying, there will surely afflict the disbelievers among them a painful punishment.” [Al-Maida: 73]. How can a Muslim accept Abraham, peace be upon him, to be abused by making him the source of Judaism and Christianity?! And Allah Almighty says:

[مَا كَانَ إبراهيم يَهُودِيّاً وَلا نَصْرَانِيّاً وَلَكِنْ كَانَ حَنِيفاً مُسْلِماً وَمَا كَانَ مِنَ الْمُشْرِكِينَ]

“Abraham was neither a Jew nor a Christian, but he was one inclining toward truth, a Muslim [submitting to Allah]. And he was not of the polytheists.” [Aal-i-Imran: 67]

Second: This call by the Pope of the Vatican is one in a series of vicious attacks launched by the Kafir West, led by the United States of America, on Islam and Muslims with the cultural and intellectual invasion and harnessing the media for this purpose. They are the ones who attached terrorism to Islam, and they are the ones who try to strike the Prophet’s Sunnah by defaming Bukhari, and they are the ones who encourage and protect those who offend the noble Messenger (saw). And this call is a call to distort Islam by making it a clerical religion that has nothing to do with life. And we say Islam only, because it is the only religion that possesses a law that encompasses all aspects of life, for it is a creed from which aminates all systems of life; governance, economics, social, judiciary, foreign and internal policy and education… Thus, this call seeks to erase all this and make Islam captive or confined to the mosque or places of worship, as is the case with Judaism and Christianity.

Third:Deluding Muslims that there is a problem with coexistence between Muslims and others, forgetting or pretending to forget that Islam was the first to establish the rules for coexistence between Muslims and others, who are non-belligerent, illustrating their rights and duties, and did not force anyone to convert to Islam. Non-Muslims have lived under the Islamic state for centuries, holding the Islamic citizenship where their blood, money and honor were protected, and no one has been tempted away from his religion, based on the Almighty saying:

[لا إِكْرَاهَ فِي الدِّينِ قَدْ تَبَيَّنَ الرُّشْدُ مِنَ الْغَيِّ فَمَنْ يَكْفُرْ بِالطَّاغُوتِ وَيُؤْمِنْ بِاللَّهِ فَقَدِ اسْتَمْسَكَ بِالْعُرْوَةِ الْوُثْقَى لا انْفِصَامَ لَهَا وَاللَّهُ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌ]

“There shall be no compulsion in [acceptance of] the religion. The right course has become clear from the wrong. So whoever disbelieves in Taghut and believes in Allah has grasped the most trustworthy handhold with no break in it. And Allah is Hearing and Knowing.”[Al-Baqara: 256].

Their presence and the presence of their places of worship in Muslim countries until now is a witness to that, and all the offense, division and displacement took place after the overthrow of the Islamic State in 1924 CE, because of colonialism, its capitalist system, filthy secularism, and its puppet regimes. However, the coexistence that the Pope wants, especially for his visit to the city of Ur and his approval of the claim of the Jews, it is not this type of coexistence. Instead, it is the coexistence with the belligerent Kafir who occupies Muslim countries and occupies its sanctities, and the coexistence with the Kafir who spills the blood of Muslims in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Chechnya, Myanmar and other Muslim countries, so it is the coexistence of a lamb with a wolf. If the Pope was sincere in his call, and that he came repentant carrying peace, it would have been better for him to call upon the regimes of the West to stop the rivers of blood it sheds in Muslim countries, and to visit refugee camps for the displaced people from their countries and hold accountable those who deported them, and to go to the victims and not to come to the executioners, then we see if America will allow him? and if the media will drum and buzz for him?

Fourth: Giving legitimacy to the failed government of Iraq after its deficiency and the smell of its corruption suffocated noses, is breathing life into a dying government that afflicted its people woes, and intensified killing and starving them, then a man of “peace” comes to bless this scum and calls on it to correct the course and reform the situation!

Finally, Pope Francis from the Al-Tahira Church in Mosul called for Christians to return to the city of Mosul and play their vital role, noting that their low numbers in Iraq is regrettable. He thanked the leaders of the Kurdistan region for embracing the Christians, and in return, the President of the Kurdistan region pledged to abide by religious freedom and peace in the region. All this was to preserve this component inside this country and not be free from it, and to obtain guarantees from the Iraqi government to compensate them and entice them to return. His call was racist as it focuses on Catholics and ignores what others have suffered, such as the Yezidis.

O Muslims: The Kafir was not satisfied with toppling the Khilafah (Caliphate) and the authority of Muslims, and excluding Islam as a system of life, but is now seeking to separate the Muslims from their beliefs and abandon their constants. And this call that the Pope markets to us in the name of the Abrahamic religion and calling us to live under its cloak is nothing but a misleading and distortion of the fundamentals of Islam. And here are the words of your Lord replying to them as if it is now being revealed. The Almighty said:

[يَا أَهْلَ الْكِتَابِ لِمَ تُحَاجُّونَ فِي إبراهيم وَمَا أُنْزِلَتِ التَّوْرَاةُ وَالإِنْجِيلُ إِلا مِنْ بَعْدِهِ أَفَلا تَعْقِلُون]

“O People of the Scripture, why do you argue about Abraham while the Torah and the Gospel were not revealed until after him? Then will you not reason?” [Aal-i-Imran: 65]. And He (swt) says warning His Messenger Muhammad (saw) and the Muslims,

[وَلَنْ تَرْضَى عَنْكَ الْيَهُودُ وَلا النَّصَارَى حَتَّى تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ قُلْ إِنَّ هُدَى اللَّهِ هُوَ الْهُدَى وَلَئِنِ اتَّبَعْتَ أَهْوَاءَهُمْ بَعْدَ الَّذِي جَاءَكَ مِنَ الْعِلْمِ مَا لَكَ مِنَ اللَّهِ مِنْ وَلِيٍّ وَلا نَصِيرٍ]

“And the Jews will not be pleased with you, nor the Christians until you follow their religion. Say; “Surely Allah’s guidance, that is the (true) guidance”. And if you follow their desires after the knowledge that has come to you, you shall have no guardian from Allah, nor any helper” [Al-Baqara:120]. So, respond to the command of Allah and restore your authority to resume the Islamic way of life in light of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) state on the method of Prophethood. A Khilafah in which a Muslim and non-Muslim lives a decent life, in which his life, honor and money is secured.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered” [Al-Anfal: 24].

