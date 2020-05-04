The Politicians in Yemen are Liars

Nasser Baoum, Minister of Public Health and Population in the government of Mu’in Abdul Malik in Aden, held a press conference yesterday, Wednesday at 9 p.m., in which he announced five cases of coronavirus infection in Mansoura, Aden Governorate, and the death of two of them. At dawn on Friday, the World Health Organization responded to Minister Nasser Baoum’s declaration, accusing him of lying and deceiving.

Thus, the Minister of Health and Population joined the governor of Hadhramaut, Faraj Salmin Al-Bahsani, who launched an awareness campaign and precautionary measures in the Hadhramaut Governorate to face the threat of the Corona virus, before he announced on 10/04/2020 the appearance of the first infection of the Corona virus in the coastal city of Al-Shihr in Hadhramaut Governorate, and Taha Al-Mutawakkil, Minister Health and Population in the Inqadh Government in Sana’a, who spoke on 04/04/2020 before the Parliament, whose mandate has been extended since 2003, and raised the ceiling of his ministry’s expectations that 28 million people will be infected in Yemen in the event of the Corona virus outbreak in Yemen, and the need for his ministry to reach one million beds accordingly. So why are the lying and contradictory statements about the fact of existence of the virus in the country?! This lie indicates only one thing; that the orders are received from their Kaffir masters and for the purpose of begging and obtaining aid to feed their assets in banks and not for the sake of people, in a country that is rich in wealth, but its people, because of these rulers, die from starvation! Moreover, they are failing; as they have not provided the necessary health care, but rather, thousands of people in the country go for treatment abroad under normal conditions.

This is how the picture becomes clear in front of the statements of three politicians in Yemen, the size of a minister and a governor, who make false statements that take advantage of the people and conceal the facts, and they think that politics is nothing but a lie and hypocrisy, because they were politicized in the filthy capitalist way, and they took the book The Prince by Machiavelli a teacher for them, reclining on the principle that says the end justifies the means, and they were far away from the words of Rasulullah ﷺ: «كَانَتْ بَنُو إِسْرَائِيلَ تَسُوسُهُمْ الْأَنْبِيَاءُ، كُلَّمَا هَلَكَ نَبِيٌّ خَلَفَهُ نَبِيٌّ، وَإِنَّهُ لَا نَبِيَّ بَعْدِي، وَسَيَكُونُ خُلَفَاءُ فَيَكْثُرُونَ»، قَالُوا: فَمَا تَأْمُرُنَا؟ قَالَ: «فُوا بِبَيْعَةِ الْأَوَّلِ فَالْأَوَّلِ، أَعْطُوهُمْ حَقَّهُمْ، فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ سَائِلُهُمْ عَمَّا اسْتَرْعَاهُمْ» “Banu Israel used to be ruled by Prophets, whenever a prophet died, another came after him, and there is no Prophet after me, but there will be Khulafa’a and they will number many”. They said: “what would you order us to do?” He ﷺ said: “Fulfill the Bay’ah (pledge of allegiance) to them one after the other, and give them their due right, surely Allah will account them for that which he entrusted them with.”

They were exposed in the matter of a small virus that can only be seen under a microscope, so how are they in great matters? Certainly, they are impostors, as they are denied justice as a condition of the ruler in Islam, and it is enough for the people of Yemen to search for those who will rule them – take care of their affairs – with Islam instead of the lying politicians, following the hadith of the Prophet ﷺ that obliged politicians to rule by Islam and follow the example of his Khulafa’a after him.

O people of Yemen: The one who sincerely cares for you is Hizb ut Tahrir, who works with the Islamic Ummah to take the measure of life or death in order to raise the banner of Al-Okab and resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood in accordance with the saying of Rasulullah ﷺ: «…ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood.”

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Friday, 08th Ramadan 1441 AH

01/05/2020 CE

No: HTY- 1441 / 18