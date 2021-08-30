The Political and Military Leadership of Pakistan Abandoning Kashmir as a Morsel for the Ravenous Hindu State

It is not an exaggeration to say that the issue of Kashmir is similar to the issue of Palestine to a great extent.

The similarity is in terms of abandoning both lands in favor of the enemy, which is apparent in the statements of the politicians who claim to foster the two issues. Some of the statements are like, “he praised,” “he expressed,” “he pledged,” “he recommended,” “he denounced,” “he ruled out,” “he demanded” and the like.” In this context, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has praised the people of Occupied Kashmir for their “struggle for the right of self-determination,” whilst pledging “As ambassador for Kashmir, I will continue to raise my voice on all international forums including the UN.”

There are other similarities. The two issues, Kashmir and Palestine issue, began almost at the same time, in the year 1948. Each Muslim people confronts a bitter enemy who hates Islam and Muslims, who seeks to expel its original inhabitants from the lands, exterminates them if possible and takes actions to usurp their legitimate rights. Just as Muslims in Palestine have witnessed horrible massacres committed by the Jewish entity for more than seventy years, Muslims in Kashmir have also witnessed many massacres, whose victims number tens of thousands. Both issues have witnessed international collusion by the United Nation’s Security Council, which resulted in the loss of lands and the rights of Muslims. Dozens of resolutions have been issued supporting the rights of the two people for their self-determination, condemning the assaults of the Jewish state in Palestine and the Hindu State in Kashmir. Yet, these resolutions have yet to be implemented. In fact, they will never be implemented as the United Nations avoids implementation of any international resolution issued in favor of Muslims in Kashmir. This is whilst the international community, let by the United Nations, is fully acquainted with the barbaric atrocities of the Hindu forces, unprecedented in terms of of killing, torturing, displacement of Muslims, desecration of honor and burning of the houses, shops and agriculture.

The similarities do not end here. Kashmir is known as the “Paradise on Earth.” The meaning matches the description of the Messenger of Allah (saw) about the Blessed Land of Palestine, as reported by Ibn Abbas (ra) in the Marfu Hadith:

«من أراد أن ينظر إلى بقعة من بقاع الجنة فلينظر إلى بيت المقدس»

“Whoever wants to see a spot from amongst the spots of paradise, let him see Al-Quds.” However, just as the Jews desecrated Al-Quds and spread corruption there, Kashmir has had its beauty and splendor tarnished by the occupation of the Hindus, turning land into isolated wastelands and anonymous deserted graves. The number of Hindu forces in Kashmir is more than half the number of total Hindu forces, of one million, tasked with killing and torturing the people of Kashmir. The only difference between the two lands, Palestine and Kashmir, is their population. Occupied Kashmir’s population is more than twelve and a half million, whereas the population of the state of Palestine has been slashed to less than of six million due to expulsions.

Just as Britain gave the ownership of Palestine to the Jews after the mandate, Britain ‘sold’ Kashmir to Gulab Singh for 7.5 million Nanakshahi Rupees according to the Amritsar Agreement in March 1846, in the wake of the first war that broke out between Britain and the Sikhs. Prem Nath Bazaz, one of the well known political figures in Kashmir, commented on this deal by saying, “Two million people in the valley of Kashmir and Gilgit were sold like goats and sheep to a strange gambler, without having any least opinion for the people about the matter.” Gulab Singh was able to control Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh, Baltistan and Gilgit, with a mixture of brutality and diplomacy. He established the ruling system for the Dogra family, who ruled Kashmir until 1947.

With regards to the cry of Imran Khan about the rights of self determination, this is the same demand made by the Security Council since India occupied Kashmir. The Security Council issued some resolutions seventy years ago after prolonged debate over Kashmir, to resolve the issue by conducting a plebiscite to decide whether to accede to Pakistan or India. The most important of those resolutions are Resolution 47 of 21 April, 1948, another resolution of 13 August 1948 and a third of 5 January 1949. These resolutions were to guarantee ceasefire in Kashmir and decide the future of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people. However, India did not implement any of the international resolutions with regards to the Kashmir Issue. Instead, it bought time to tighten its grip on Kashmir, culminating with forceful annexation on 5 August 2019, when Modi abrogated Article 370 from the constitution in relation to Kashmir, granting it a special status.

The appeal of Imran Khan for the right of self determination in Kashmir is the last chapter in cutting ties between Pakistan and Kashmir. These regressive policies have led us to the Hindu State daring to officially revoke the special legal status of Kashmir. On the other hand, a peace conference was held from the side of Pakistan to officially declare the abandoning Kashmir. This is certainly similar to what the Arab rulers and the Palestine Liberation Organization have done when signing in the “peace conference” to ratify the ownership of Jews over the Blessed Land of Palestine. Therefore, it is not acceptable from any politician or military commander to pursue diplomatic means, referring to international organizations as the only option for liberating Kashmir. Instead, it is treachery, negligence, selling off and handing over the pure land to the Hindu State. This is within the knowledge of everyone, as well as the hearing and sight of every sane person.

The responsibility of liberating Kashmir lies on the shoulder of the sincere mujahideen of the Ummah, including Pakistan’s armed forces. However, the regime in Pakistan is the only obstacle in the way of their fighting to liberate Kashmir. Therefore, it is Fard upon the sincere officers of Pakistan’s military to overthrow this treacherous agent regime, submitting the authority to Hizb ut Tahrir, the guide who does not lie to his people, so that the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood is established. It is under the Khilafah that the Pakistan armed forces will advance to liberate Kashmir, on the way to liberating the whole of India from the impurity of Hindus. It is then that Kashmir will return into the Abode of Islam, as was the case for centuries before. So let those who are to work, work!

Bilal Al-Muhajir – Wilayah Pakistan

Written for Ar-Rayah Newspaper – Issue 353

(Translated)

