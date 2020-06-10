The Policy of Oppression and Intimidation has not and will not Dissuade the Shabab of the Hizb from Continuing their Path

After Saturday midday, on 6th June, a security force took a young man, Tariq Rafi, a member of the Central Contact Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia, to the security zone in Gabes and then stormed his home and searched it after he was accused of describing the authorities in power as at-Taghut (tyrants) in his speech in front of the Sidi Abi Lababa Mosque After Friday prayers on 5th June, during which he denounced the sinful authority’s closure of the houses of Allah and making them at the last of the procedures for lifting the targeted lockdown, in addition to imposing innovated rituals that Allah has not sent down and threatening to re-close any mosque in which the entry of even one Coronavirus patient is confirmed.

The response of the member of the Contact Committee to the preliminary investigation was that Hizb ut Tahrir does not adulate or change and that describing the authority as at-Taghut is not for bidding or negotiating because this description was given by Allah Almighty to everyone who rules by other than what Allah has revealed, as well as the unjust measures imposed by the Tunisian authority on worshipers while performing the prayer, such as imposing spacing between worshipers, which contradicts the Messenger’s ﷺ saying: «أَقِيمُوا الصُّفُوفَ وَحَاذُوا بَيْنَ الْمَنَاكِبِ وَسُدُّوا الْخَلَلَ…» “Arrange the rows in order, stand shoulder to shoulder, close the gaps…” so it was our duty to deny them this and other disgraceful deeds, and describe them with what Allah Almighty called them, especially since the methods of prevention of epidemic infection require that the infected person should not be allowed into the mosque at all, and not enter it with the imposition of spacing between the worshipers.

The member was released after a trial transcript was written (which has not been signed) and is to appear on Monday morning before the Public Prosecutor’s Office for a decision. In the face of these grave abuses targeting Hizb ut Tahrir and its political activities, by arresting its Shabab, raiding their homes and intimidating their families in order to muzzle their mouths, we in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia stress that the policy of oppression and intimidation has not and will not dissuade the Hizb’s Shabab from continuing their path that they have pledged to Allah, and on this occasion we call on our brothers in the security forces not to be led behind the orders of the unjust rulers, and not to be an obstacle to the fulfillment the promise of Allah (swt) and the glad tidings of His Messenger ﷺ to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Sunday, 16th Shawwal 1441 AH

07/06/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1441 / 40