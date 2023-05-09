The People of Sudan Have Not and Will Not Be a Crisis for The People of Egypt Rather, The People of Egypt and Its Army Must Embrace Them and Support Them

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said that his country “will face economic repercussions and difficulties” if it receives more Sudanese, in the midst of the ongoing crisis between the conflicting parties in their country. This came in an interview he gave to the Japanese newspaper “The Asahi Shimbun”, which published the article, yesterday, Tuesday, 2/5/2023, on its website, 3 days after it was conducted in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Saturday, 29/4/2023. El-Sisi added that “Many Sudanese are fleeing to Egypt and we are facing difficulties.” This is in the context of the discussion on the economic crises that struck the world against the backdrop of the Russian war in Ukraine, especially the prices of commodities and food, he continued: “If we were to accept even more Sudanese, Egypt will definitely feel the effects.” He added: “There are already millions of Sudanese in Egypt, but we refer to them not as refugees but guests…. Amid the economic difficulties stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many Sudanese have fled so Egypt is also facing problems.” He said, “We are already experiencing high inflation and the prices of daily necessities are surging.” (GBC News 2/5/2023)

The borders drawn by the colonialists that separate the Islamic countries do not separate people. Their existence is linked to the existence of the puppet regimes that rule our countries. Egypt and Sudan have a specificity in this matter; Sudan, which is the natural extension of Egypt and was until recently under the Egyptian administration. Many of its people live in Egypt naturally. They did not and will not represent an economic problem for the people of Egypt. Rather, the real problem is the implemented capitalist system and the regime’s subordination to America. The people of Sudan did not cause the Egyptian regime to request loans from the International Monetary Fund, nor did they force it to lower the value of the pound, nor did they ask it to sell the assets of the state, which no longer has a decision, as its decision is subject to the signal of the gentlemen in the White House!

The reason for what Egypt is suffering from is not the displacement of the people of Sudan, nor the war between Russia and Ukraine. Who is forcing the regime to import wheat from Russia and Ukraine instead of cultivating and exporting it?! And who forced it to forfeit the waters of the Nile and allow Ethiopia to build the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam?! And who forced farmers to reduce rice cultivation areas?! And who spent billions on fake projects, ghost towns, palaces, roads and bridges that are not needed?!

The root of the disease is capitalism by which the regime rules and its subordination to America, which enabled it to control the country’s economy, resources, wealth, and even its people who have become below the poverty line and live the life of slaves in their country, or perhaps worse.

The regime found in the displacement of the people of Sudan a justification for its failure and impotence in the face of the current economic problems. It would have been better for it to extend a real helping hand to the people of Sudan by uprooting the heads of the warring American agents and annexing the entire land of Sudan to Egypt to return to the way it was under its administration. But this brave move cannot be taken by the subdued agents of the West, whose decisions are mortgaged to it. This work needs sincere people who only desire Allah’s pleasure and work for the benefit of their Deen and Ummah, and these are the ones we appeal to in Egypt and Sudan, to put their hands in the hands of Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the state that saves the Ummah in general and not Egypt and Sudan only, and supports the oppressed and provide justice for the vulnerable under the rule of justice, the state of Islam; Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

O the Sincere Ones in the Kinana Army: Allah (swt) has made it obligatory upon you to fully support your people in Sudan and preserve their rights and blood from all those who assaulted them. There is no safety for you from Allah’s punishment and accountability if you betray Him and what a loss for you it will be then, by the lord of the Ka’ba. Your duty now is to contain your people from Sudan whether those who fled from it and sought refuge with you or those who remained in it under the fire of fighting that is going on in favour of America, and this requires from you a stand for Allah by uprooting the leaders of the combatants in Sudan and handing it over, its leadership and its rule to Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood. May Allah open by you and grant the victory by your hands and gather you in the company of the Prophets, the truthful, the martyrs, the righteous, and the best are those companions.

[وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ وَهَاجَرُواْ وَجَاهَدُواْ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ وَالَّذِينَ آوَواْ وَّنَصَرُواْ أُولَـئِكَ هُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ حَقّاً لَّهُم مَّغْفِرَةٌ وَرِزْقٌ كَرِيمٌ]

“But those who have believed and emigrated and fought in the cause of Allāh and those who gave shelter and aided – it is they who are the believers, truly. For them is forgiveness and noble provision” [Al-Anfal: 74]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt

13 Shawwal 1444 – Wdnesday, 3rd May 2023

No: 15 / 1444

