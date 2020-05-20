The Palestinian Authority can Live with the Epidemic and the Occupation

And Confirms its War against Allah by Closing Mosques and Preventing Eid and Friday Prayers!

The Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, announced during a press conference held yesterday, Saturday evening, the opening of all commercial facilities in all governorates of Palestine until next Friday evening, and that starting from next Friday evening, movement will be completely banned in all cities, camps and villages until the end of Monday, 25/05/2020, but after Tuesday 26/5/2020, i.e. after Eid Al-Fitr, the final procedures will be examined to restore life to normal.

It is clear that the Palestinian Authority has begun to take an advanced step in its war against Islam after it mastered the role of security coordination with the occupation, adding to its tasks and agenda the war on Islam and its rituals with force and rudeness … and it became very clear that it is using the Coronavirus epidemic as an excuse to keep mosques closed as long as possible.

All shops are open, workers enter and leave the occupied land – every day – in the thousands, while mosques and Friday prayers are closed and prohibited! Rather, just as the Authority spoiled for the Muslims their last Eid when it misled them and pushed them to fast on the day of Eid al-Fitr despite the sighting of the new moon according to the Shar’iah method, this time it brazenly wants to prevent them from performing Eid prayer, so it decided to open the country wide before and after the days of Eid, while closing it and restricting people from worshiping their Lord through Eid prayers, maintaining kinship ties, and Eid rituals!

There is no justification for this sinful closure except targeting the Friday and Eid prayers, that is, targeting Islam and its great rituals. Most of the governorates are free of infections, and in the affected governorates the numbers are limited and known and hardly mentioned, and people gather in markets, streets and work, rather, markets and shops are crowded with people, and workers go and come without checking or monitoring, so why then does the authority prohibit congregational and Eid prayers and spoil for the people their obedience to Allah on the day of their feast?!

In his speech, the Prime Minister of the Authority talked about the need to move the wheel of the economy and the inability to keep people’s interests disrupted after they have made people taste bitterness of their reckless procedures, and spoke about the need to live with health procedures, without the rituals of Islam being part of the dictionary of the criminal Authority, so all actions and ideas are open for thinking, study, and development, but with regard to Islam, it is a relentless war and open insolent disrespect for Allah’s right in His Kingdom.

In the meantime, the Authority, which is fighting the rituals of Islam and desperately prevents Muslims from performing their prayers and worship, is in the process of passing new laws targeting the provisions of Islam, including the family protection law in accordance with the sinful CEDAW agreement.

While the Authority is preoccupied with the war on Islam, its rituals, and mosques, the Jewish entity are busy imposing a new reality on the ground that makes the Palestinian Authority governors of the provinces and links to the villages. Instead of the Authority being preoccupied with confronting the occupation, its security apparatuses are busy protecting the occupation and closing mosques, and the rulers of the Authority are distracted by empty meetings and hollow speeches.

The Authority, having established the reality of the security arm of the occupation and sanctified security coordination, wants to establish the reality of the soldier who fights Islam and is hostile to the religion of Allah, and keeping silent on it and its crimes is a great calamity and sin.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Blessed Land of Palestine

Sunday, 24th Ramadan 1441 AH

17/05/2020 CE

No: BN/S 1441 / 09