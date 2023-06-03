The New Port of Alliances “Hostility to Refugees”

Since there was no candidate whose vote percentage exceeded 50 + 1 in the elections held on Sunday, May 14, a second round of elections will be held on Sunday, May 28. Because of the statements exchanged between coalitions, parties, and leaders during the electoral process, society was divided into two parts, and people became enemies of each other. As the politicians accused each other in ugly and insulting terms such as terrorists, thieves, liars, conspirators and extortionists, and they are making montages. This forced the Turkish Muslim people to choose between the American-style presidential system advocated by the People’s Alliance, and the British-style parliamentary system advocated by the Nation Alliance. Both parties have shown that this crucial election is a matter of survival. life or death. At the same time, it was noted that the lack of principles in politics reached its climax in this electoral process; where politicians trampled on their own laws, principles and ideals by making calculations of personal gain and interest for the sake of benefit and interest.

The two candidates, who were not able to reach a sufficient percentage of the vote in the first round of the elections, are now seeking to join the fringe, Jacobin, racist ATA alliance, that feeds on hostility to refugees and stirred the hostility with its actions and rhetoric. In order to outdo each other, the candidates of both coalitions sat separately with Sinan Ogan and Umit Ozdag and negotiated the status of our Syrian brothers who took refuge in our country to protect their lives, honour and children. Although they know the mentality of Sinan Ogan and Umit Ozdag, who were running an election campaign by feeding hostility to refugees, they approached the port of hostility to refugees in the second round in order to win the elections. At the end of these negotiations, the People’s Alliance candidate Erdogan agreed with Sinan Ogan, and the Nation Alliance candidate Kilicdaroglu agreed with Umit Ozdag.

In the text of the joint agreement agreed upon by Kilicdaroglu and Ozdağ, it was written that all refugees and those fleeing, especially Syrians, would be returned within one year at the latest. In a press conference, Umit Özdag said that the economic crisis will only be resolved through the return of refugees. He claimed that refugees are the cause of skyrocketing rent prices, high unemployment, drug proliferation, and even insecurity on the streets. Ozdag’s blaming of all the problems of the 100-year-old secular republic on refugees is far from the truth and stems from his hostility to Islam and Muslims.

The fact that the Victory Party and its leader, marginalized by their actions and rhetoric, are approached by coalitions, and negotiated with on the refugee issue for 2.23% of the votes they obtained in the first round, shows that anything can be done to obtain seats and benefits. The enthusiastic words spoken before the May 14 elections about the Muslim brotherhood of Muhajireen and Ansar were forgotten. Likewise, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that more than 550,000 Syrian refugees have been returned to the areas controlled by Turkey, and their goal now is to send them to the areas controlled by the regime.

O Muslims: The fact that democratic elections cannot solve problems and difficulties is a shining fact. Because the foundation of the state is corrupt, its system is corrupt, and its work is corrupt. As the source of the economic, political and moral problems that society suffers from, is not the refugees, but the applied secular system. Unless the system changes, exploitation, misery, injustice, corruption, bribery, nepotism and immorality will continue at full speed. So nothing will change with the elections. So what Muslims should do is change the system and not parties, leaders, deputies or governments, anything other than Islam is false and oppressive. Islam is the only true Deen from the Lord of the worlds and a comprehensive system of life that solves all problems. And the only way to implement Islam is the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) state that will restore the Islamic life. Sincere Muslims should call and work for its establishment.

[أَفَحُكْمَ الْجَاهِلِيَّةِ يَبْغُونَ وَمَنْ أَحْسَنُ مِنَ اللَّهِ حُكْماً لِّقَوْمٍ يُوقِنُونَ]

“Then is it the judgement of [the time of] ignorance they desire? But who is better than Allāh in judgement for a people who are certain [in faith]” [Al-Ma’ida: 50].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

5 Dhu Al-Qi'dah 1444 – Thursday, 25th May 2023

