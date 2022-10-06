The New Iraq that America Promised

On Wednesday and Thursday, September 28-29, 2022, Iran intensively bombed the districts of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah governorates with ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones, targeting the headquarters of Kurdish opposition parties. On Wednesday, the Anti-Terrorism Foundation in the Kurdistan Region announced, that “the Iranian Revolutionary Guard launched a missile attack on the region in four stages, which left 13 martyrs and 58 wounded.” And on Thursday, the US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vidant Patel confirmed the death of an American citizen during the Iranian missile attack that targeted opposition sites in the Kurdistan region yesterday (Wednesday) according to what was published by Shafaq News. This coincided with Turkish planes bombing the locations of the Kurdistan Workers Party in north of Dohuk, this party that is known to oppose the Turkish regime.

As usual, condemnation and respect for the sovereignty of the country were raised by the Iraqi government (which has no will), the United Nations, America, Britain, France and others.

In addition, the area around the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad was also subjected to a remote missile attack on Wednesday, with three mortar shells. And a mortar shell fell around the Iraqi parliament while the election session for the first deputy speaker of the parliament was taking place in which the successor of Hakim al-Zamili who resigned from the Sadrist movement, will be elected.

Shafak News Agency correspondent said that a number of parliament members left the parliament building immediately after the bombing, indicating that four members of the security services were moderately injured and a number of cars were damaged as a result of a missile fall. The mortar shells landed around of the Green Zone.

With all this chaos, we see how the scum of the political alliances are determined to hold the parliament session and form the government, unaware of what is going on, as if these events are taking place on another planet! They are not concerned with the country or its people, and they have made most of their interest in forming the government and dividing ministerial portfolios, through which the country is stolen, especially after the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, Ammar Khalaf, announced on August 21 about the existence of a surplus of foreign exchange reserves where the country exceeded 80 billion dollars, and is expected to reach 90 billion by the end of the year. Khalaf added, to the official Iraqi News Agency, that the bank’s gold reserves increased by 30 tons to record more than 131 tons in total.

These political alliances insist of holding the parliament session and forming the cabinet, in addition to temptation of the Sadrist movement, which demands the dissolution of Parliament, with a number of ministries, for a year and a half, after which early elections are held.

From all what has been said, it is clear to all how this political regime disregards the blood and life of the Iraqi people, this regime which is made by the American occupier since its occupation of Iraq in 2003 up till now, through which they promised of a new Iraq, and this is true, we have seen a new Iraq in chaos, in which crime and drugs are spread, thieves and criminals thrive in, and this is expected from an occupier who has no merchandise other than vice.

A decent living, security and safety, and the spread of virtuous morals, is not possible except through the system that the Creator legislated for His servants, and honor and glory can only be achieved by applying what Allah Almighty has revealed to His Prophet (saw),

[لَقَدْ أَنْزَلْنَا إِلَيْكُمْ كِتَاباً فِيهِ ذِكْرُكُمْ أَفَلا تَعْقِلُونَ]

“We have certainly sent down to you a Book in which is your mention. Then will you not reason?”. [Al-Anbiya’].

The Islamic Ummah lies in it all the good, in its Deen and in the Shariah of Allah.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Iraq

Press Release

4 Rabi’ I 1444 – Friday, 30th September 2022

No: 05 / 1444

(Translated)