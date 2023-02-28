The Netherlands: Annual Khilafah Conference: “Targeting Muslim Families in the West”

Hizb ut Tahrir / The Netherlands will organize its annual Khilafah conference entitled,

“Targeting Muslim Families in the West”

on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the destruction of the Islamic State (Khilafah)

Sunday, 13 Shabaan 1444 AH – 05 March 2023 CE



In the West, families are exposed to many challenges in which capitalism prevails with its ideas and concepts that threaten the traditional form of family and the role that is assigned to man and woman. Muslims have an Islamic intellectual leadership, making them able to face challenges through Islam that has an effective solution to human problems!

What is this view? How do we protect the family?

Will the next Khilafah State in this regard be a global role?

We invite you to attend the annual conference, where these questions will be answered, and discuss challenges and solutions, InshAllah

