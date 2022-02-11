The National Security Policy Subjugates Pakistan to Stronger Western Control!

The National Security Policy (NSP) Subjugates Pakistan to Stronger Western Control Over Its Economic and Political Destiny.

The NSP abandons seeing security through the lens of rivalry with India…

…Instead, Pakistan is to be tied more strongly to the Western world order.

Pakistan can neither prosper nor be secure under increased Western control.

In exchange for granting GSP Plus status to Pakistan…

…the EU demanded laws promoting Western values and interests.

In exchange for access to interest-based loans…

…FATF ensures a crack down on groups fighting to liberate Kashmir.

The IMF imposes economically destructive conditions…

…that drown us in inflation, poverty and unemployment.

It is time to liberate Pakistan through the establishment of the Khilafah.

Under the Khilafah, Islam is the basis of a powerful identity…

…unifying diverse ethnicities into a single, vast Ummah.

Under the Khilafah, unified military forces are mobilized…

….to liberate occupied lands and open new lands to Islam.

Under the Khilafah, immense resources are gathered together…

…to end poverty and drive economic progress.

O Muslims!

End reliance on the kuffar, their institutions and their laws…

…by supporting the Deen of Allah (swt) and its state, the Khilafah.

Allah (swt) said,