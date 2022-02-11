The National Security Policy is to Weaken Pakistan’s Armed Forces to Allow the Rise of India as a Regional Hegemon!

Weakening of Pakistan’s defense is aligned to the US policy of preventing Pakistan from being an obstacle to the rise of India as the regional hegemon.

– Whilst Modi is arming to the teeth, the NSP speaks of “constant modernisation of our armed forces without embroiling in any arms race.”

– Whilst Modi is spending freely on his armed forces, the NSP speaks of “a cost-effective and adaptive military.”

– Whilst Modi is facing Muslims and China on a war footing, the NSP emphasizes “non-traditional security” over traditional security which focuses on defence.

O Muslims of Pakistan in General and their Strategic Community and their Armed Forces in Particular!

– The Messenger of Allah (saw) rapidly militarized the state of Muslims, focusing on military industry and preparation, which in itself revitalized the domestic economy generally, as a natural, inevitable consequence.

– The Khilafah then rose to be the world’s leading state for centuries, with its armies feared and its prosperous citizens envied.

– The only method to re-establish the geopolitical vision of Islam is the state of Islam, the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Propethood.

Allah (swt) said,

(هُوَ الَّذِي أَرْسَلَ رَسُولَهُ بِالْهُدَى وَدِينِ الْحَقِّ لِيُظْهِرَهُ عَلَى الدِّينِ كُلِّهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْمُشْرِكُونَ)

“He is the One Who has sent His Messenger with guidance and the Deen of truth, making it prevail over all others, even to the dismay of the polytheists.” [TMQ Surah at-Tawba 9:33]

#UnificationViaKhilafah

Sunday, 05 Rajab al-Muharram 1443 AH – 06 February 2022 CE