The National Investigation Agency of India (NIA) Lying to Public Opinion in India regarding Hizb ut Tahrir

On 02 Apr 2021, the National Investigation Agency of India (NIA) announced the charges filed against two persons in Bengaluru – Ahamed Abdul Cader aged 40 and Irfan Nasir aged 33 from Begaluru, subsequent to their arrests on 08 Oct 2020. The statement alleged that these two were in some manner associated with ISIS ‘terrorism’ activities, Quran Circle and Hizb ut Tahrir. (The News Minute)

Accordingly, the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir refutes these baseless allegations and exposes this clichéd trick that no longer fools the people, especially in the age of information and disclosure of facts.

This exposed ploy to which we have become accustomed to, whereby many officials of the security services, especially those who bowed in submission to colonial countries and abused the trust of their people. Those who made a habit with their outdated and coercive mentality, that whenever they wanted to discredit Hizb ut Tahrir, they try to falsely accuse it with terrorism, all the while without having a single evidence to their claim. For what they do is fabricate false news and then foist it onto the media, and in their short-sited mind they think that the society will believe them blindly and without question.

At a time when the global media and public opinion, especially in the West, with its thinkers, journalists, and politicians having confessed that the means by which Hizb ut Tahrir communicates its views are peaceful means of dialogue, and that it does not adopt violent action to spread its ideas. And this is what enables Hizb ut Tahrir to work openly in capitals and major cities around the world. From the east of the globe in Australia, passing through all the continents, to the west of the globe in America, Hizb ut Tahrir conducts its conferences, seminars and activities peacefully, openly and publicly.

Since its founding, Hizb ut Tahrir has been firmly convinced that deep and sincere ideas cannot be transmitted until minds study them and observe their application in life and hearts accept them with ease. This is the sincere approach that allows ideas to influence individual and group behavior, making it elevated behavior. And this cannot be by the way of violence and terror.

What the NIA attributed to Hizb ut Tahrir is refuted by simply looking at the party’s decades-long history in India and around the world. This history is underlined in the most important political references, academic archives and cultural encyclopedias, in addition to reports issued by think tanks. And this is pervading throughout the Internet ever since there was Internet.

Since India’s officials are aware of these firm facts, they wanted to cover-up their lies by blocking Hizb ut Tahrir websites, to conceal these facts and information from the society in India. And this is going on in a country whose officials say it’s the largest democracy in the world. But their plan is a failure, for news of Hizb ut Tahrir and its works are available not only on the party’s websites, but all over the Internet. For Hizb ut Tahrir is a truly global party that emerged from the people’s hearts and lives among the people.

As for the issue of linking the political and intellectual activities of Hizb ut Tahrir to the military and security activities of ISIS, this is an unsubstantiated correlation. For Hizb ut Tahrir has adopted a critical view of the methodology and behavior of ISIS which was published to the public. Any member of the party who contradicts these precise adoptions no longer becomes affiliated with Hizb ut Tahrir, nor follows its methodology.

It would have been better for NIA officials to protect society from the real dangers that beset the people of India, such as corruption lords who decimated the country; and the instigators of mob killings scattered all over the country, and the agents of Western countries who want to harness the riches of India for the sake of colonial countries. By this, it becomes evident how the officials of the NIA have fell short in their responsibilities towards the people of India by attempting to lie to public opinion in order to drive a rift between Hizb ut Tahrir and society. The Almighty said:

[وَقَدْ مَكَرُوا مَكْرَهُمْ وَعِندَ اللَّهِ مَكْرُهُمْ وَإِن كَانَ مَكْرُهُمْ لِتَزُولَ مِنْهُ الْجِبَالُ]



“And they had planned their plan, but with Allah is [recorded] their plan, even if their plan had been [sufficient] to do away with the mountains.” [Ibrahim: 46].

As for the media, we trust that they do not to fall into this trap, or allow themselves to abandon their duty towards society, or forge facts and lie to public opinion, or participate in inciting the people of India against each other. Rather, if the media is sincere in its message, it must break the imposed block of Hizb ut Tahrir websites and convey from them the truth about the party’s methodology for dialogue and interaction with societies.

It is also the duty of the media to warn the people of India of what the Indian state officials are doing, where they have adopted America’s politics in its war on Islam. For America is a dangerous nation that has killed many peoples and destroyed many countries for the sake of its own interests. And what India’s officials are doing by throwing themselves into its arms represents a danger to the people of India and their future. ِAnd if they continue this short-sighted policy, they are condemning the country into more misery that America will bring forth.

Hizb ut Tahrir calls for a genuine and sincere revival and for the restoration of the Khilafah (Caliphate) system; a system that has an extensive history which dates back to 1,342 years, the last of which was in India in the early twentieth century, when Gandhi, while leading the Indian independence movement, decided to make the issue of the safety of the Caliphate one of his fundamental issues. To rally the Muslims with him, with the aim of protecting the Caliphate before its fall in 1924, as Gandhi realized that the fall of the Caliphate would consolidate the hold of British colonialism on the people of India.

Hizb ut Tahrir operates all over the world, including India, in an intellectual and political manner; and weaves a long-term and sincere relationship with the people through discussion and dialogue, because its wager is on them and for them.

The Almighty said:

[قُلْ هَذِهِ سَبِيلِي أَدْعُو إِلَى اللَّهِ عَلَى بَصِيرَةٍ أَنَا وَمَنِ اتَّبَعَنِي]



“Say, ‘This is my way; I invite to Allah with insight, I and those who follow me’.” [Yusuf: 108].

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

11 Ramadan 1442 – Friday, 23rd April 2021

No: AH / 032 1442

(Translated)