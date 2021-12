Western armies calculate war by numbers Muslim troops believe in the Nasr of Allah (swt) Muslim troops yearn for martyrdom Islamic armies always defeat much larger armies Allah (swt) said,

[كَم مِّن فِئَةٍ قَلِيلَةٍ غَلَبَتْ فِئَةً كَثِيرَةً بِإِذْنِ اللَّهِ ۗ]

“How many times has a small force vanquished a mighty army by the Will of Allah!” TMQ Surah Al Baqarah 2:249

#KhilafahArmy

Wednesday, 11 Jumada al-Awwal 1443 AH – 15 December 2021 CE