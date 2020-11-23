The so-called European Council for Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence concluded an agreement known as the Istanbul Convention and opened for signature on May 11, 2011 in Istanbul, Turkey, promoting that this convention is an agreement against violence against women and aims to prevent violence and protect victims and “put an end to impunity for the perpetrators of crimes.”

Following the recent response of the Ministerial Committee of the Council of Europe to the request made by Tunisia to invite it to join the agreement, we in the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Tunisia:

Announce the launch of a campaign entitled: “The Muslim family is fortified and does not need agreements claiming goodness that wreak havoc”, against Tunisia’s signature of the Istanbul Convention. Remind that this agreement is an extension of similar previous agreements such as CEDAW and Geneva. Show that the danger of this agreement lies in the commitment to sign all its articles unconditionally, despite the fact that it includes very dangerous areas, which are as follows:

Constitutional : by including them in constitutions.

– Legislative : by abolishing all previous laws that contravene them.

– Educational : the inclusion of the Convention’s principles in the official educational programs (represented in absolute equality between men and women, non-stereotypical gender roles and combating gender-based violence against women…)

We consider that signing this agreement deepens the crisis of the lack of independence of political decision in our country, and legalizes foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs, especially that signing this agreement will authorize them to monitor our country and hold it accountable for violating any of its provisions, in a clear violation of the state’s sovereignty and the will of the people that became confiscated according to this invalid and unjust agreement serving the interests of the colonizer. We warn of the danger of signing this agreement on the unity and stability of the Muslim family, which will become a copy of the disjointed and dispersed Western family that is based on interest and absolute freedom.

Therefore, we in the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Tunisia announce that we will confront any attempt aimed at dismantling and destroying the Muslim family. We call upon the free Muslims to stand as an impenetrable block in front of the failure of the state, which is eager to sign every agreement that satisfies the West, despite its total contradiction with the Islamic Shari’ah.

We also repeat the call to the wise and sincere people of power to defend our honour and save the Muslim family from the clutches of secularism; by giving Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir, to resume the Islamic way of life by implementing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State on the method of Prophethood.

Allah (swt) says: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّبِعُوا خُطُوَاتِ الشَّيْطَانِ وَمَنْ يَتَّبِعْ خُطُوَاتِ الشَّيْطَانِ فَإِنَّهُ يَأْمُرُ بِالْفَحْشَاءِ وَالْمُنْكَرِ وَلَوْلَا فَضْلُ اللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ وَرَحْمَتُهُ مَا زَكَى مِنْكُمْ مِنْ أَحَدٍ أَبَداً وَلَٰكِنَّ اللَّهَ يُزَكِّي مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَاللَّهُ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌ “O Believers, do not follow in Satan’s footsteps, for he will incite to indecency and wickedness any who will follow him. If Allah had not shown His Brace and mercy to you, none of you would have been able to cleanse yourself, for it is Allah alone Who cleanses whom He wills, and Allah is All-Hearing, All-Knowing.” [An-Nur: 21].

Ustadha Hanan al-Khamiri

Official Spokesperson for the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Friday, 05th Rabii’ II 1442 AH

20/11/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1442 / 19