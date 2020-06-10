The Many Faces of Colonialism

On Thursday 4/6/2020, the United Nations Security Council issued a resolution approving the dispatch of an international mission to Sudan, referred to as “UNITAMS”, at the secretive request of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in January 2020. When he was exposed and he made clear that he wanted to place Sudan under the international trusteeship, so the speech was modified accordingly in February 2020, making the mission free from the military side. However, the mission has broad powers, starting with conducting a census, preparing for the elections and not ending with the drafting of the constitution, i.e., in short, it nullifies the role of the state entirely, and takes its place, no matter how much it is claimed that it is a mission for aid! And because Hamdock knows that he has entered Sudan in a new era of colonialism, and that the loyal people of this country will not remain silent on this heinous crime, he rushed to justify this by saying, during a television interview on Thursday 4/6/2020, “the mission that Sudan requested under Chapter VI is 100% civil, and there is no military or police component there,” and as he said: “Sudan’s request is based on the principle of asserting national sovereignty”!!

We, in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, and in the face of this new colonial mission, we affirm the following:

First: We used to and still affirm that the rulers of the Muslims, including the rulers of Sudan, are nothing but tools that implement what the colonial Kuffar demand through its institutions and organizations that are falsely called international, and our country is presented on a plate of gold for the colonists.

Second: The Sudanese government’s request for such a mission confirms that they have failed in their assigned job that has been entrusted to them, and have declared this failure explicitly by asking their masters to assign over them trustworthy guardians inside the country, as embassies are no longer enough!!

Third: The so-called, alleged national sovereignty, is negated by such missions; how can there be sovereignty while the country is in the hands of foreign colonists, whatever the names may be?!

O people of Sudan, hasn’t this country had enough of more than six decades of loss through so-called nationalist governments, which are in fact administrative governments, whose mission is to serve the colonial Kuffar, until we reached the point of our rulers explicitly requesting the colonialists’ intervention in the country without any shame or fear of being held accountable?!

We invite you to work with Hizb ut Tahrir to fully liberate from colonialism, its followers and its agents, and establish life on the basis of your doctrine: the great doctrine of Islam, so sovereignty in the state belongs to Allah and not to human beings, and so servitude is fulfilled for the Creator and not for creatures. This is done through establishing the secondly righteous Khilafah state on the method of prophethood, that will cut off the hands of the colonial Kuffar and establish life according to the rulings of the Lord of the worlds.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُون

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered” [Al-Anfaal: 24]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Friday, 14th Shawwal 1441 AH

05/06/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 53