The Lowly Bajwa-Imran Regime Releases a Song on the Occupied Kashmir Anniversary

Pouring Salt on Our Wounds and Insulting Our Armed Forces, the Lowly Bajwa-Imran Regime Releases a Song on the First Anniversary of the Forceful Annexation of Occupied Kashmir

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the forceful annexation of Occupied Kashmir by the Indian Union, 5th August 2020, the Bajwa-Imran regime has released a song through the ISPR, appealing to India to leave Occupied Kashmir and inciting widespread condemnation by the Muslims of Pakistan. Has history ever witnessed the retreat of the occupying oppressor upon any appeal, let alone a song?! Fire, blood and steel alone forces retreat of the occupying oppressors, as happened in the liberation of Azad (Liberated) Kashmir, through Jihad. Having waited for a year for the mobilization of the willing Pakistani armed forces, the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan instead witness government-issued singing and hollow slogans. Indeed, the regime is pouring salt on our wounds and insulting our armed forces, by projecting to Modi that our war machine is so incapable that the regime is compelled to resort to the entertainment industry.

How can we trust the Bajwa-Imran regime to safeguard any of our interests and sanctities, when those who can trade in our jugular vein, can sell the entire body? Despite commanding state-of-the-art fighter jets, tanks, ballistic cruise missiles, submarines, naval ships, air defense systems, artillery, tactical and strategic nuclear weapons and more than six hundred thousand lions desiring victory or martyrdom, the spineless Bajwa-Imran regime resorts to singing, photo shoots on the Line of Control and renaming a highway. By doing so the treacherous regime has given the green light to the Hindu State to celebrate the anniversary and continue the consolidation, without challenge.

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! The Bajwa-Imran regime is exposed in its treachery, restraining you to facilitate the Hindu State’s occupation, on the orders of America. The sounds that our brothers and sisters in Occupied Kashmir yearn for, are the roar of your fighter jets and tanks, the blasts of your canons and missiles and the rumbling thunder of your marching and takbeeraat. RasulAllah ﷺ said, «مَنْ لَمْ يَغْزُ أَوْ يُجَهِّزْ غَازِيًا أَوْ يَخْلُفْ غَازِيًا فِي أَهْلِهِ بِخَيْرٍ أَصَابَهُ اللَّهُ بِقَارِعَةٍ» “Whoever does not fight or does not equip a warrior or support the family of a warrior in his absence, Allah will strike him with calamity before the Day of Resurrection”(Abu Dawood). And RasulAllah ﷺ said, «وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ الْجَنَّةَ تَحْتَ ظِلاَلِ السُّيُوفِ»“Know that paradise is under the shade of swords” (Abu Dawood).

Neither democracy nor dictatorship will ever allow you to follow the command of Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ to perform Jihad, securing honor in Dunyah and high status in Aakhira. It is enough already, so halt the treason in its tracks. Grant Nussrah immediately for the re-establishment of the Khilafah upon the Method of Prophethood. Then and only then will you be led by a Rightly Guided Khaleefah in the liberation of Occupied Kashmir, so that you raise the banner of RasulAllah ﷺ in Srinagar, on a day that the Hindu mushrikeen will detest and the Believers will rejoice.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Tuesday, 14th Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

04/08/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 85