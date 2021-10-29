The Love of the Messenger of Allah (saw) Demands the Establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood

The month of Rabi ul-Awwal is the blessed month in which the Messenger of Allah (saw) came to this world. It is obligatory to love the Messenger of Allah (saw), putting him (saw) first over every worldly matter, for it is obligatory to obey him (saw). Allah (swt) in Surah At-Tauba, Ayah 24 said,

[قُلْ إِن كَانَ آبَاؤُكُمْ وَأَبْنَآؤُكُمْ وَإِخْوَانُكُمْ وَأَزْوَاجُكُمْ وَعَشِيرَتُكُمْ وَأَمْوَالٌ اقْتَرَفْتُمُوهَا وَتِجَارَةٌ تَخْشَوْنَ كَسَادَهَا وَمَسَاكِنُ تَرْضَوْنَهَا أَحَبَّ إِلَيْكُم مِّنَ اللّهِ وَرَسُولِهِ وَجِهَادٍ فِي سَبِيلِهِ فَتَرَبَّصُواْ حَتَّى يَأْتِيَ اللّهُ بِأَمْرِهِ وَاللّهُ لاَ يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الْفَاسِقِينَ]

“Tell them, (O Prophet): “If your fathers and your sons and your brothers and your wives and your tribe and the riches you have acquired and the commerce of which you fear a slackening, and the dwellings that you love, if they are dearer to you than Allah and His Messenger and striving in His cause, then wait until Allah brings about His decree. Allah does not guide the evil-doing folk.” So, what is the meaning of love for the Prophet (saw)? An-Nawawi narrated the meaning of love for the Messenger of Allah (saw) from Sulayman ibn al-Khattabi in his commentary on Muslim, which states, “لا تصدُق في حبي حتى تفني في طاعتي نفسك، وتؤثر رضاي على هواك، وإن كان فيه هلاكك” “You cannot be true to my love unless you spend yourself in obedience to me and you put my pleasure before your own desire, even if it costs you your life.” Therefore, the love for the Prophet (saw) today cannot be expressed through the empty government rhetoric of 12 Rabii’ al-Awwal, bedazzling lighting arrangements and the lip-service of a public holiday, but only through the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.

O Muslims and their People of Power! Today Muslims all over the world are at the mercy of the kuffar, in a state of destitution and humiliation due to the Western system, whilst their rulers are proud to be allies of the crusading enemies. When the honor of the Prophet (saw) is desecrated with the backing of the Western colonialist powers, these rulers refuse to evict even a single ambassador, let alone mobilize our armed forces so the evil hands and tongues fall still. Even after seeing the plight of those who love the Prophet (saw) in the occupied Muslim lands, our rulers chain our forces in their barracks. In view of all these circumstances, the love of the Messenger of Allah (saw) demands that you, in obedience to your beloved Prophet (saw), overthrow the current traitorous rulers. It is only then that you will restore the power of the political unity, through restoring the Khilafah that truly succeeds the Islamic State that the Prophet (saw) established in Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah. Surely the love of our Prophet (saw) deserves more than the love of this world, all the people within it, our trade and our status. We must overcome every obstacle and embrace every danger in order to obey him (saw). This is what will truly serve us on the Day of Resurrection before Allah (swt), in shaa Allah and bring us close to him (saw) in the Aakhira. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said, «أَنْتَ مَعَ مَنْ أَحْبَبْتَ» “(In the Hereafter) you will be with the one you love.” (Agreed upon).

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

12 Rabi’ I 1443 – Tuesday, 19th October 2021

No: 17 / 1443