The Last of This Ummah Will Not Be Corrected Except by What Its First was Corrected With

A unified Friday prayer was held in Sadr City in Baghdad, which gathered hundreds of thousands of supporters of the Sadrist movement. Sheikh Mahmoud al-Jayashi delivered the sermon of the movement’s leader Muqtada Al-Sadr, which included ten points in which he focused on that the next government would not be like its predecessors, and that the first steps of repentance are to hold their corrupt publicly accountable, without hesitation. He demanded the rooting of patriotism, and dealing with other countries in the same way diplomatically, socially and economically, and stressed that it is not possible to form a strong Iraqi government with the presence of unrestrained weapons and disorderly militias, and said that therefore, they must all be courageous and announce the dissolution of all factions, and he said, “we have all heard the saying: “What is experienced should not be experienced”, so do not return the experienced, for it will continue in its tyranny. We do not want the old tragedy to be repeated and the homeland sold, and Speicher and Saqlawiya to be repeated”, in reference to confirming his refusal to nominate al-Maliki. He played with the people’s feelings when he praised the Iraqi army and security forces, and the cooperation of the people of the liberated areas in the “liberation process”, and the removal of militias and corrupt merchants from them, and the call for it to be built by the hands of its people.

This is the bulk of what Al-Sadr said. The ears of the Iraqi people have been deafened by these slogans and the slogans of all politicians. Everyone calls for accountability of the corrupt, and the corrupt are from all the blocs without exception. The Sadrist movement, which calls for accountability of the corrupt, has had representatives, ministers, ambassadors and governors since 2003 until now, with all the successive governments. All this confusion that we see in the Iraqi political reality, and the political chaos that followed the early elections for more than eight months, is caused by the conflict of interests and seats (of power), and it has nothing to do with reform or the suffering of the Iraqi people, this is the last concern of Iraqi politicians.

The observer of the Iraqi issue sees that the political chaos taking place in it is not far from the will of the American occupier, and that the country still does not have its political decision, and that the political blocs are unable to form a government unless the American occupier intervenes and offers solutions and imposes and blesses the prime minister. This is clear from the behaviour of Muqtada Al-Sadr, the head of the largest electoral bloc; his withdrawal and his conditions were to save the political process that is on its last legs, and even his conditions above are exactly what the US administration wants, to limit the Iranian role, control the unrestrained armed factions, and improve the image of the political process to deceive the Iraqi people and contain their complaints, which may pose a threat to the political system. The move by US President Biden, the visit to Saudi Arabia, his meeting with Al-Kazemi, his blessing of the Saudi-Iraqi agreement on energy, and embracing the Saudi-Iranian talks in Baghdad, and praise for Al-Kazemi, suggests the acceptance of this personality, and improving its image to impose it in the presidency of the next government, especially since Al-Kazemi is accepted by all parties, by consent or coercion, and he is one of those whose names were recently put forward for the position of Prime Minister.

O Muslims in Iraq:

The American occupier and whoever walked in its path and implemented its plans, passed its constitution, and participated in the political process that brought you to what you are in, all of them are your enemies, so take them as an enemy. Do not trust any of them, no matter how much sweet talk they give you. The role of all politicians is to preserve the political system that the occupier imposed with its military force, so none of them dared to touch it or its disastrous constitution. All this chaos and fanfare that we are witnessing in the political reality is centered on positions and gains. The Sadrist movement and its opponents all agree on this system.

We have not heard a statement from one of them that the root of the disease and the cause of the affliction, corruption and suffering experienced by the people of this country is this political system and its constitution was imposed by the occupier. He who seeks treatment must focus on the disease itself, and should not be preoccupied with its symptoms, and whoever wants to eliminate corruption must destroy the corrupt nest that spawns the corrupt, for the fool is the one who tries to harvest honey from the excrement of flies!

O Muslims:

You have tried the rule of Taghout (falsehood) in all its forms, which only increased your oppression and humiliation. Is it not time for you to wake up from your heedlessness and return to your senses and take off your shoulders the humiliation of a century, that you were turning around in its arms and being burnt by its fire?! Isn’t it time for you to realize that your salvation, your glory, and better condition can only be achieved by uprooting this corrupt secular political system from its roots, and establishing a just political system in which the authority is yours, and sovereignty belongs to Allah’s Law Alone, and then Allah (swt) will honour you by returning as being the best nation brought to humankind and witnesses over them? Allah (swt) says:

[وَكَذَلِكَ جَعَلْنَاكُمْ أُمَّةً وَسَطاً لِتَكُونُوا شُهَدَاءَ عَلَى النَّاسِ وَيَكُونَ الرَّسُولُ عَلَيْكُمْ شَهِيداً]

“And thus we have made you a just community that you will be witnesses over the people and the Messenger will be a witness over you” [Al-Baqara: 143].

Oh Allah, we ask You to grant us the good tidings of Your Messenger of the victory, empowerment and Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Iraq

Press Release

18 Dhu al-Hijjah 1443 – Sunday, 17th July 2022

No: 07 /1443

(Translated)