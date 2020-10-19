The Kyrgyz Regime Cooperates with the Uzbek Regime in the War Against Islam and Muslims

According to the news published by the Central Asia Media news site on 13/10/2020 under the title: “Kyrgyzstan hands over another Muslim to Uzbekistan”, on 15/9/2020, the Kyrgyz regime deported the Muslim brother, Karimov Shuhrat Torsunovich (КАРИМОВ ШУХРТ) and handed him over to the clutches of the Uzbek regime. This brother awaits the severe torture for which the regime in Uzbekistan is known for. Karimov Shuhrat was born on 1/10/1967 in the Qoʻrgʻontepa District, Andijan state.

As for his brother, Karimov Shawkat Tursunovich, who was born in 1964, he was imprisoned by the Uzbek regime on religious charges in February 1999. They severely tortured him during the investigation. His relatives approached human rights organizations, the public prosecution, and the court asking them for justice, but their attempts were in vain. The court sentenced him to 9 years’ imprisonment, although the charges against him were not proven! And when his prison term expired in 2008, they added another 3 years, and after it ended, they added another 3 years!

Thus, after 13 years’ imprisonment, extensions and severe torture, Shawkat was martyred in 2012 in the prisons of Uzbekistan. We consider him as such, and we do not commend anyone to Allah. His lifeless body was returned to his family!

As for Karimov Shawkat’s mother, Sister Sa`dat Khan Karimova, after these tragedies and this sad departure of her son, became seriously ill, followed by a heart attack. Her sad heart stopped beating and she passed away six months after her son’s death.

As for Karimov, he was also placed (after his brother) under the supervision of the security department, which forced him to leave Uzbekistan for Kyrgyzstan in 2003. In the same year he married Sister Babarbuyeva Rahat Abi Bakr Sidikovna.

Shuhrat was not able to return to his family in Uzbekistan, as his brother Shawkat at the time leaked the message to him, “Do not come to Uzbekistan, because if you come here they intend to torture you severely.”

In September 2019, Shuhrat was arrested at the airport in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, by the National Security Administration, while on his way to Turkey for treatment. After the investigation procedures, his case was referred to the court, and on June 3, 2020, Judge Aipek Ernesoglu sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment. Then he was released from the courtroom immediately due to a general amnesty. However, he was arrested again at the request of the Public Prosecutor before leaving the Pervomaysky courtroom. They detained him in the detention center in Bishkek, under the pretext that Uzbekistan was demanding his deportation, and that the Kyrgyz authorities should consider extraditing him or not.

On 7/9/2020, Shuhrat was tried, and although the world is aware of the brutality of the Uzbek regime with political detainees, the court in Kyrgyzstan ruled that Shuhrat was to be deported to Uzbekistan. The violations against Shawkat in court were also numerous. For example, although his lawyer was not present, the court brought the duty lawyer and read the ruling to him without the presence of his lawyer.

On 15/9/2020, the authority in Kyrgyzstan deported Shuhrat to Uzbekistan, even before the ruling issued on 7/9/2020 came into force.

According to what was stated in the letter that Shuhrat’s wife wrote to Kyrgyz President Surenbai Jinbekov, in which she explained that her husband’s rights had been violated, and demanded that the Kyrgyz president put this case under his control and grant her husband the Kyrgyz citizenship. Especially since citizenship in Kyrgyzstan is granted to anyone who came from outside the country if he is of Kyrgyz origin. Shuhrat’s mother is Kyrgyz. Today, after successive tragedies, and like his late mother, Shuhrat’s wife, who is the mother of his four children, fell ill with heart disease. As for the hearts of the rulers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, they are like stones, even harder.

Thus, we can see from all this coordinated injustice! That the Kyrgyz regime is cooperating with the Uzbek regime in the war against Islam and Muslims. The former Kyrgyz regime has surrendered many Muslim immigrants to the clutches of the Uzbek regime.

The tyrannical regimes, with their actions, try to extinguish the light of Allah (swt), and Allah refuses but to perfect His light even if the disbelievers hate it. And by Allah’s permission, the Khilafah Rashida (the rightly guided Caliphate) state on the method of Prophethood that is soon established, will avenge those oppressed by the oppressive tyrants, tomorrow is close for those awaiting it.

As for us in Hizb ut Tahrir, we appeal to the hearts of the Muslims, and foremost the people of power and protection, to look at their Ummah and remember a weighty day in which there is no escape from torment, a day in which Allah (swt), will ask them for what He (swt) has entrusted them with. We appeal to the hearts of the people of power and protection to stop supporting the oppressors and restore the authority to the Islamic Ummah and establish the promised Khilafah (Caliphate). If they do not, then we the Islamic Ummah will be their opponents on the Day of Resurrection, and Allah (swt) will replace them with those who are better than them. We trust in Allah (swt). Allah (swt) says: وَمَن يَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى اللَّهِ فَهُوَ حَسْبُهُ إِنَّ اللَّهَ بَالِغُ أَمْرِهِ قَدْ جَعَلَ اللَّهُ لِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدْراً “And whoever relies upon Allah – then He is sufficient for him. Indeed, Allah will accomplish His purpose. Allah has already set for everything a [decreed] extent” [At-Talaq: 3].

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Thursday, 28th Safar 1442 AH

15/10/2020 CE

Issue No: 1442 AH / 006