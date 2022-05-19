The King’s Meeting with Biden is a Dedication to the Continuation of the American Colonial Domination of Jordan in Return for Seeking the Existential Stability of the Regime through the Thread of Guardianship

A White House statement said on Friday, May 13, 2022, “The President [Biden] is pleased to welcome His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan and his Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein to the White House on May 13, 2022. King Abdullah’s visit to Washington, his second of the Biden Administration, will reinforce the close friendship and enduring partnership between the United States and Jordan. Jordan is a critical force for stability in the Middle East and strategic partner and ally of the United States.” The President reiterated his strong support for a two-state solution to the ‘Israeli’-Palestinian conflict and noted the need to preserve the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. The President also praised the crucial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as the guardian of the Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem.

This hour-long meeting was preceded by several meetings held by King Abdullah II since the beginning of his visit to the United States with the staff of the American administration, congressional leaders and the Committees members of the Senate’s Foreign Relations, Appropriations, and Military Services, in addition to the Military Services and Foreign Affairs Committees, and the Ministry of Appropriations Subcommittee. Foreign ministry and foreign operations and related programs in the House of Representatives.

This visit was preceded by tension and escalation from the Jewish entity and the attacks of settlers’ herds on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank, despite the king’s meetings with Jewish leaders and Abbas in attempts to calm down and preserve the status quo, which failed to the extent that Jewish leaders threaten to undermine the Hashemite guardianship despite security and economic coordination Between them, which has never been interrupted. Hence, the King’s visit to the United States, and his meetings with the pillars of the deep state, including the ministers of defense, national security, the military, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and congressional committees on the highest level.

He also met with the Chief of Staff of the US Central Forces and the Chief of Staff of the US Army’s Special Forces personally without the presence of any other Jordanian officials, which foretells the existence of new special US military demands that pave the way for a coming period of stability in the government according to those demands and responding to them, and the King met with American political center influencers, to explain the importance of the role of the regime it presents and plays in Jordan to preserve American interests in the region. In an attempt to gain support and support the political stability of the regime in Jordan, and to ensure a favorable position to preserve its role in the so-called Hashemite custodianship of Islamic sanctities that the US President praised in the White House statement, a new memorandum of understanding is also being negotiated, starting next year, for US aid between America and Jordan in light of the demands and strategic economic, military and security concessions that were agreed upon during the King’s meetings with the pillars of the American administration, as the old ones expire this year.

Despite the military agreement last year and the military bases and privileges granted by the regime to the American administration and its pillars, the political aspect of the American complacency to maintain the regime’s survival in its existing status remains suspended according to the repercussions of the colonial conflict of the British political subordination and its interests since the existence of the Hashemite regime and the interests of the United States, which has economic and security influence And the military, through its tools in the International Monetary Fund, its financial aid and skyrocketing debts. Rather, the military agreements and bases that the country has opened to, and its skies and lands have been robbed, and it is waving through the American and media shadows and from time to time the whip of political and economic reforms in Jordan, fighting corruption, freedom of expression and the press, and the extravagance of the regime and its assets abroad.

O People of Jordan, O Muslims:

It is no longer a secret to you that your rulers who were appointed by the Kafir Western colonizer are not loyal to you, whether in taking care of your affairs and preserving your interests, or defending your countries whose wealth and lands have been allowed for the benefit of your enemies. Rather, they are working to achieve their interests to preserve the thrones of their rule, and impoverish their country, and they do not care about the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestine, or even the countries they rule, except to the extent that guarantees them their survival in rule and circulation while achieving the interests of America, Britain and the West, and they are your enemies who have shed your blood since they destroyed your state, the Khilafah (Caliphate), so the cowardly Jewish entity has been killing, destroying, and revering thanks to the humiliation and disgrace to which your rulers descended by strengthening their normal, security and political relations with it.

Exiting this humiliation and restoring the Ummah’s dignity and pride, which it has lived with for hundreds of years, and liberating its occupied country, and cutting the hand of the colonialists from stealing its capabilities, can only be achieved by the return of the state that has once achieved all of this. The Khilafah State that mobilizes and leads its armies to liberate all of Palestine, and indeed all occupied Muslim countries, a matter that is easy, Allah willing, for a nation that yearns to be martyred for the sake of Allah.

(قَاتِلُوهُمْ يُعَذِّبْهُمُ اللَّهُ بِأَيْدِيكُمْ وَيُخْزِهِمْ وَيَنصُرْكُمْ عَلَيْهِمْ وَيَشْفِ صُدُورَ قَوْمٍ مُّؤْمِنِينَ)

“So fight them and Allah will punish them at your hands, put them to shame, help you overcome them and soothe the hearts of the believers” [TMQ At-Tawbah:14]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

15 Shawwal 1443 – Sunday, 15th May 2022

No: 24 / 1443

(Translated)