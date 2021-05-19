The Killing of Two People on the Walls of the Army General Command Is a Proof Against the Lie that Revolution Brought About Change

Yesterday, Tuesday, 29 Ramadan 1442 AH, corresponding to 11/5/2021 CE, two people were killed by live bullets in the vicinity of the General Command of the Army. About sixteen others were wounded of varying degrees, against the backdrop of a mass gathering calling for justice and retribution for the dead of the massacre of dispersal of the sit-in in front of the Army General Command on 29 Ramadan 1440 AH.

These oppressive regimes will continue to shed the blood of their people whenever they sense the slightest threat to their crooked chairs.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan want to highlight to our Ummah the following facts:

• Seeking justice in the perpetrator’s niche, while his hands are still dripping the victim’s blood, is a kind of absurdity, delusion, and anesthesia for peoples.

• The defunct regime that killed, humiliated, and impoverished its people is the same regime that governs today. Yes, the faces have changed, and the people who are running for power have multiple loyalties, but the system itself has not changed, So, will the defunct regime unite the contradictors? To spread injustice and give justice? What is the matter with you, how do you judge!!

• There will be no real change except by uprooting the defunct and current capitalist system from its roots, uprooting its sponsors (the embassies of America, Britain, France, and others), and sweeping the insecure, rulers and politicians, and their likes to courts under the just system of Islam.

• The Hamdok government is incapable, because it does not have actual power, and will not achieve retribution for the families of the dead, and will not depart from the line of the defunct regime an inch.

• The real change with which justice is sought is the change that takes place on the basis of the doctrine of the great Islam, by resuming the Islamic way of life, by establishing the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

• The system of Khilafah governs people according to the rulings of the Lord of the worlds; it does not distinguish between people in the judiciary, and its rulings are just and complete.

O Muslims: Falling into the trap of the colonizing kuffar by demanding democracy, freedoms, and human rights on the basis of international conventions means reproducing the regimes themselves, made by the kaffir West, that for decades gave us only evils and strife. Your life will change, and indeed the life of humanity as a whole, when Islam comes to power, pure and clear, and is implemented by the State of the Rightly Guided Caliphs. And for the sake of the goodness of this world and the hereafter; this is what must be worked for.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ)

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life” [Al-Anfal: 24].

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

30 Ramadan 1442 – Wednesday, 12th May 2021

