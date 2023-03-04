The Kidnapping of Sheikh Ahmed Shuaib Al-Rifai

Five days has passed and till now the kidnapper hasn’t been identified! With all the security services that claim to have the capabilities that qualifies them to eradicate the event before it happens! Yesterday, some interested persons and followers of the case said that a security apparatus arrested him, and only the General Security apparatus denied the accusation on its own behalf, and threatened those accusing it of prosecution.

Regarding this issue, we state the following:

– It is known that the highest security apparatus and officer, cannot make a move unless it has political cover that enables it to do so, or when politicians want to do things for political motives, and therefore the first accused are the politicians who stand behind the apparatus and sponsor it and preserve it and its departments and officials from accountability. Accordingly, it must be revealed who makes decisions at this level and the security services that implement these decisions.

– If the kidnapper was a gang, a party, or an embassy, then the calamity is great, in that they corruptwithout deterrence or hesitation.

– It is known that the moral responsibility for every crime lies with the agencies in charge of people’s safety, and behind them are the ministers responsible for following up on these agencies; Therefore, these ministers must go out immediately to explain all the circumstances.

– It is unacceptable for state agencies to deal with people in the form of intimidation and threat, and to sue those who cry out from their pain. Rather, it is their duty to explain the details of their work, so that people are reassured and their souls are calm.

– It is well known that you consider Tripoli a security zone, for which security plans are drawn up, and people are arrested there, especially Muslims, and in other places, just because of suspicion, and they are imprisoned without trials, and the issue of Islamist detainees is still a living witness, while you release from prisons those who leave the country while you’re watching to a country holding its nationality, all of this, and a flagrant crime like the one we are in and about, and you are still silent! So who is the politician, or the politicians, or the political party that covers this matter, who?!

– If all these agencies fail to carry out their duty, then it is necessary to consider the responsibility of those who lead them and their eligibility for this great responsibility, they and the politicians behind them.

– It is unacceptable for any party to practice kidnapping, nor for kidnapping to be practiced against any party, regardless of religion or sect.

– It is unacceptable to turn the matter into a matter of sectarian and sectarian incitement, or to be drawn in behind those who want to make Tripoli as an unsafe place, in which people protect themselves, so chaos prevails, and it becomes a door for the hands of black rooms and so-called security plans to enter.

O Muslims in Lebanon: You are the people of this country, and others lived with you for hundreds of years, and you were at the level of Allah’s Shariah, the Almighty, by which you ruled, but today, nations have fought against you, and without Allah’s rule, you have become scum like the scum of a stream!

This issue today is nothing but confirmation of what is certain, which is the failure of the Lebanese entity as it is.

Your duty in relation to this issue and in relation to all cases of injustice befalling you is to renounce those politicians who claim to represent you, after this failure to achieve the minimum requirements of security and safety, and not to be drawn into the advocates of incitement and sedition, where you will be the fuel, and whose igniters will remain in their palaces, their children and their money, waiting for investment what afflicts you.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Press Release

4 Sha’aban 1444 – Friday, 24th February 2023

No: H.T.L 1444 / 07

(Translated)