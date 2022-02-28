The Khilafah Will Unify the Vast Energy Resources of the Islamic Ummah under One State, Ensuring Economic Security

With the co-operation of the government with the opposition, the Senate passed the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACG) Bill. Now, the price of gas will be calculated by taking the average of the price of imported gas and the price of domestic gas, as per their share in the domestic system. So the gas price for common people will be increased significantly. Since the price of imported gas is five to six times higher than domestic gas, the proportion of imported gas will increase. At the moment the share of imported gas in local system is 20 percent but in coming years, if new reserves are not discovered, the share of imported gas may go up to as high as 90 percent. The system of nation-states, capitalist economy and its representative democracy have practically deprived the public of important resources, that Islam mandates as public property.

Under Islam, energy and mineral resources are to be made directly accessible to the public at low cost or for free. However, since the West has divided the Muslim World according to nation-states, these resources have been fragmented into smaller pieces. So the oil of Saudi Arabia and Iran is not for the people of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Egypt, but only for the people of Saudi Arabia and Iran. Pakistan’s mass production of wheat, rice, barley and other commodities is only for Pakistan and Qatar’s unlimited gas reserves are only for the people of Qatar. Effectively, Muslims buy their own resources from each other at inflated, international prices. And yes, even Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal is only for Pakistan, which is not even available to protect Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sacred Kaaba! After the abolition of the Uthmani Khilafah on 28 Rajab 1342 AH, corresponding to 3 March 1924 CE, Western colonialism divided energy resources, discovered at the time, amongst unnatural and weak states. Then in the name of protecting these weak and unnatural states, the West set up military bases to maintain geopolitical dominance.

Capitalism deprives the public of energy resources by granting the ownership to a small capitalist elite, such as the royal families of the Arabs, in the resource-rich countries. Democracy acts as the broker for the capitalists, legislating according to their whims and desires. The only escape from this trap is to establish a Khilafah that will unify Pakistan, Afghanistan, Central Asia, the Gulf and other Muslim countries to make these resources available to all its citizens. The Khilafah will ensure supervision of these public resources by the state, so that both the cost and benefit of public property, such as gas, is for looking after the affairs of the public.

O Armed Forces of Pakistan! The situation has come to a dead end. Only Hizb ut Tahrir provides escape with a visionary leadership, fully prepared with complete knowledge of the Islamic systems of life. Do not delay or hesitate, for clinging to the truth is better than clinging to falsehood. Grant your Nussrah now for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, to secure success in the Dunya and Aakhira. Allah (swt) said,

[وَسَارِعُوٓاْ إِلَى مَغۡفِرَة مِّن رَّبِّكُمۡ وَجَنَّةٍ عَرۡضُهَا ٱلسَّمَاواٰتُ وَٱلۡأَرۡضُ أُعِدَّتۡ لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ]

“And hasten to forgiveness from your Lord and a garden [i.e., Paradise] as wide as the heavens and earth, prepared for the righteous.” [TMQ Surah Aale Imran 3:133].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

22 Rajab 1443 – Wednesday, 23rd Febrauary 2022

No: 42 / 1443