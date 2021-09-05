The Khilafah will Unify Muslim Manpower and Resources, Changing the Destiny of the Region through the Ideological Power of Islam A few thousand, poorly-armed, Afghan resistance fighters have buried the arrogance of a third colonialist power, in the graveyard of empires. It is time to establish the Khilafah, unifying Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia, as one powerful state. Pakistan’s vision-less rulers cannot imagine a future for our region, without reliance on one of the colonialist powers. They view the region’s future either with America or with China. Pakistan’s rulers have linked the destiny of the region to two colonialist projects: America’s east-west connectivity project of geo-economics, for the benefit of India, and China’s north-south economic corridor, CPEC. Instead of handing over our destiny to colonialist states, the Khilafah will harness the Ummah’s strength, unifying our resources to secure the interests of Islam and Muslims. The Ummah is blessed with the Deen of Truth, which raised Arab Bedouins and nomadic Turkish tribes to global leaderships, that spanned continents. O Pakistan’s Armed Forces! Support the vision and project of Islam! Grant your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, which will gather the Ummah’s military power and economic resources, establishing Islam’s regional dominance, on the way to become the world’s leading state. Allah (swt) said,

[إِن يَنصُرۡكُمُ ٱللَّهُ فَلَا غَالِبَ لَكُمۡۖ وَإِن يَخۡذُلۡكُمۡ فَمَن ذَا ٱلَّذِي يَنصُرُكُم مِّنۢ بَعۡدِهِۦۗ وَعَلَى ٱللَّهِ فَلۡيَتَوَكَّلِ ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنُونَ]

“If Allah helps you none shall prevail over you; if He forsakes you then who can help you? It is in Allah that the believers should put their trust.” [TMQ Surah Aali-Imran 3:160].

#UnificationViaKhilafah

أفغانستان# #Afganistan #Afghanistan