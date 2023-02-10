The Khilafah will Solve the Security Crisis in FATA Tribal Regions, by Eradicating the Durand Line, and Securing the Allegiance of the Pashtun Tribes, by Implementing Shariah Law

For over twenty years, the US counter-terrorism strategy, for Afghanistan and Pakistan, brought only unrest and instability to our lands. It cost many Muslim lives and immense losses to the economy. After the attack on Peshawar Police Civil Lines Masjid, a condemnable attack on one of the houses of Allah (swt), we hear Pakistan’s rulers vowing to march down the same path, which brought us here, in the first place.

The War on Terror was a war against Jihadi groups, who were fighting to liberate Muslim lands from US and Indian occupation. Pakistan’s rulers cracked down on Jihadi groups to protect American troops in Afghanistan, and Indian troops in Kashmir. This senseless policy, initiated by Pakistan’s military ruler Pervez Musharraf, resulted in these groups training their guns on the Pakistani state. Any fight between Muslims only benefits America, which is happy to see Muslim strength being destroyed, through internal infighting, whilst it builds India, as a regional hegemon. Moreover, Muslims killing Muslims is a grave sin before Allah (swt). Allah (swt) said,

[وَمَن يَقْتُلْ مُؤْمِناً مُّتَعَمِّداً فَجَزَآؤُهُ جَهَنَّمُ خَالِداً فِيهَا وَغَضِبَ اللّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَلَعَنَهُ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُ عَذَاباً عَظِيماً]

“And whoever kills a believer intentionally, his recompense is Hell to abide therein, and the Wrath and the Curse of Allâh are upon him, and a great punishment is prepared for him.” [Surah An-Nisa’a 4:93].

Pakistan’s agent rulers cannot solve the security crisis in the FATA tribal regions. The War on Terror has destroyed the old security arrangement, wherein Pashtun tribes provided security along Pakistan’s Western border, moving unhindered across the Durand line. These rulers see counter-terrorism campaigns as an opportunity to extract geopolitical rents from the US and the West. For them loss of Muslim blood is an opportunity to seek financial aid from Western capitals, in the name of the counter-terrorism.

It is the Khilafah (Caliphate) alone which will guarantee security and prosperity along Pakistan’s western borders.

1- The Khilafah will eradicate the Durand line. It will manage the border tribes and their politics as one administrative unit. Muslims on both sides of the Durand line are brothers. They are part of the Muslim Ummah. Their affairs must not be divided by artificial borders.

2- The Khilafah will earn the obedience of the tribal elders and military commanders, by implementing laws extracted from the Noble Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah. Only a legitimate Islamic authority can establish its writ in the tribal areas.

3- The Khilafah will establish a security apparatus that involves participation of the tribes. The military strength of the tribes, will further the dominance of Islam. It was the Pashtun tribes which helped liberate Azad Kashmir, repel Soviet Russia and expel the colonialist United States. It is the Khilafah that will effectively mobilize tribal fighters, and the armed forces, together, as one force against the Kuffar.

4- The Khilafah will unify Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia as one state and integrate their economies. It will unify their resources to spend on the Muslims of the entire region. This will bring economic prosperity and alleviate poverty from these lands.

O Muslims of Pakistan! Let us all work to bring back the state of Islam, the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, which will protect Muslim lives and establish peace and security in our lands.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

18 Rajab 1444 – Thursday, 9th February 2023

No: 24 / 1444