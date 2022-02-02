The Khaleefah is the Shield of the Islamic Ummah!

إِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ

“Indeed, the Imam (Khaleefah) is a shield, from behind whom you fight and by whom you are protected.” (Muslim)

The Khaleefah rules Muslims by all that Allah (swt) has revealed.

The Khaleefah is the shield and guardian of all the Muslims collectively.

The Khaleefah mobilizes our armed forces in response to the oppressed.

We suffer from the loss of the Khilafah on 28 Rajab 1342 AH (3 March 1924 CE).