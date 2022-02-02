Multimedia, Side Feature, Video
Published on 2nd February 2022
Leave a comment

The Khaleefah is the Shield of the Islamic Ummah!

written by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Pakistan

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

إِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ

“Indeed, the Imam (Khaleefah) is a shield, from behind whom you fight and by whom you are protected.” (Muslim)

The Khaleefah rules Muslims by all that Allah (swt) has revealed.

The Khaleefah is the shield and guardian of all the Muslims collectively.

The Khaleefah mobilizes our armed forces in response to the oppressed.

We suffer from the loss of the Khilafah on 28 Rajab 1342 AH (3 March 1924 CE).

#أقيموا_الخلافة
#Time4Khilafah
#ReturnTheKhilafah
#YenidenHilafet

Friday, 25 Jumadal al-Akhirah 1443 AH – 28 January 2022 CE

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.