The Karbala Tragedy is a Solemn Reminder that Ruling Without Legal Bay’ah is Unacceptable in Any Era

Imam Hussain (ra) willingly embraced martyrdom to preserve Islamic ruling, whilst challenging the usurper of power, Yazeed, who sought to establish dynastic rule. The Karbala tragedy is a solemn reminder of the duty to firmly account by Islam in matters of ruling. RasulAllah ﷺ said,«وَاللَّه لَتَأْمُرُنَّ بالْمعْرُوفِ، وَلَتَنْهوُنَّ عَنِ الْمُنْكَرِ، ولَتَأْخُذُنَّ عَلَى يَدِ الظَّالِمِ، ولَتَأْطِرُنَّهُ عَلَى الْحَقِّ أَطْراً، ولَتقْصُرُنَّهُ عَلَى الْحَقِّ قَصْراً، أَوْ لَيَضْرِبَنَّ اللَّه بقُلُوبِ بَعْضِكُمْ عَلَى بَعْضٍ، ثُمَّ لَيَلْعَنكُمْ كَمَا لَعَنَهُمْ» “Nay, by Allah, you either enjoin good and forbid evil and catch hold of the hand of the oppressor and persuade him to act justly and stick to the truth, or, Allah will involve the hearts of some of you with the hearts of others and will curse you as He had cursed them (Bani Israel)” (Abu Dawood, Tirmidhi).

So, today, how can we not account Pakistan’s rulers, who have filled the earth and sky with oppression; surrendering our economy to the colonialist institutions, the IMF and the World Bank, extracting heavy taxation to secure interest payments to local and international capitalists, neglecting the drowned city of Karachi as its noble Muslims face hundreds of millions of rupees in losses and restraining our willing and capable armed forces as Muslim Lands are violated by the Jewish entity and the Hindu State?

We cannot plead weakness before oppressors because fulfilling the obligation of enjoining good and forbidding evil, accounting the oppressor, energizes the Deen and protects society from the Disobedience of Allah (swt). Although Imam Hussain (ra) and his few loyal companions could not succeed against the army sent by Yazeed, their defiant challenge of the illegitimate rule of Yazeed stamped in the hearts of subsequent generations of Muslims that there is no place for monarchy or hereditary rule. The defiance confirmed that the believer cannot accept the violation of even a single law of ruling and governance. Indeed, granting the Bay’ah to a ruler to implement Islam is a right of the Ummah alone, which she must exercise it with consent and choice. However, today, rulers are imposed on the Muslims that have not violated just a single Islamic law, they have abandoned the entire Islamic Shariah and its ruling system, the Khilafah (Caliphate). It is an obligation on every believer who loves Allah (swt), His Messenger ﷺ, his honored Household (ra) and his ﷺ blessed Companions (ra) to join the struggle to depose the oppressors of today, so that the Bay’ah to a Rightly Guided Khilafah can be restored and the ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed can be resumed.

The Karbala tragedy reminds all the sincere Muslims who struggle against the rulers imposed by the West on the Muslim world, to neither become weak before oppression nor tire through frustration. The sincere Muslim constantly advances against oppression, with Dependence on Allah (swt), not fearing any material loss even if he has to embrace martyrdom. Allah (swt) said, وَالۡعَاقِبَةُ لِلۡمُتَّقِيۡنَ “The God-fearing shall have the best end” [Surah Al-Qasas, 28:83].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Friday, 09th Muharram 1442 AH

28/08/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 05