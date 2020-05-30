The Jewish Entity Unites in its Hatred of Muslims to Begin a New Theatre of Conflict

The third consecutive election in a period of 500 days has finally resolved the political deadlock through the alliance forged between Netanyahu’s Likud party and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party. The previous two elections held on April 2019 and September 2019 failed to form a majority required i.e. 61 seats out of the 120 seats in the Knesset. Benny Gantz was previously adamant on not forming a coalition with Netanyahu because of the corruption charges against him. Netanyahu’s trial is scheduled in the coming week on May 24 for the corruption charges against him.

Comment:

The 500 days’ political stalemate in the Jewish entity, the only democracy in the Middle East, in the absence of clear majority has exposed the corruptive nature of democracy. Netanyahu, successfully formed a coalition with the Benny Gantz, who was previously adamant in refusing to form a coalition with a corrupt man like Netanyahu. The political stalemate and the requirement of majority has forced Benny Gantz to compromise on his position to forge an alliance with the Likud party even before the trial of Netanyahu.

Irrespective of who comes to power in the Jewish entity, the policy towards Islam and Muslims is the same. There does not exist a left or a right-wing when it comes to Islam and Muslims. The Jewish entity was formed to keep the Middle East busy in turmoil and prevent the re-emergence of the Khilafah. The US defines the foreign-policy of the Jewish entity with respect to the Middle East. The UN which is a proxy organisation of the U.S. has always approved the aggression and transgression of the Jewish entity towards the people of Palestine. The recent visit of US Secretary of State amid the COVID-19 crisis, Mike Pompeo, was to consolidate Trump’s peace plan which is in line with Netanyahu’s annexation plan.

There can be no hope in the agent rulers of the neighbouring Muslim lands in standing for the protection of Islam and Muslims as these are the very treacherous rulers who rebelled against the Uthmani Khilafah (Ottoman Caliphate) by allying with the British. The agent rulers have always placed their interests and the interests of their masters and have always abandoned the interests of Islam and Muslims. Even the empty rhetoric of a few Muslim rulers aims to pacify and quench the thirst of Muslims for protection and representation rather than true military action which will uproot the usurper state of the Jewish entity.

Islam views the posts of ruling as an Amanah (trust) and a burden for which one is accountable severely on the Day of Judgement. Justness is one of the conditions for the post of the Khaleefah and any history of corruption and fraud will make them unqualified for the post. The illegitimate usurper state of the Jewish entity will continue its aggression on the people of Palestine as long as the treacherous rulers are removed and replaced with a righteous Khilafah state which will unify the Muslim lands and ensure the protection of the Muslims. Rasoolullah ﷺ said:

«إِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ»

“Only the Imam is a shield behind whom they fight and they protect themselves with.”

Abdul Fattaah ibn Farooq