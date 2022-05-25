The Indian Army is stretched by China over the LAC in the Laddakh area of Occupied Kashmir, putting a huge strain on military financing and troop morale.

Instead of opening a second front to liberate Occupied Kashmir, the Bajwa-Sharif regime has exercized restraint on the LOC giving Modi much needed relief, which has been acknowledged by Indian military commanders.

Instead of surrendering to the American plan for Indian regional supremacy, the Khilafah will liberate Occupied Kashmir, as the first step in the Conquest of Hind.

Let the officers of the Pakistan Army grant Nussrah for the Khilafah, so that they can raise Takbeers of victory in Srinagar soon. after.