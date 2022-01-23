The Houthis are Forcing their Detainees to Leave their Intellectual Convictions in Exchange for their Release!

Nearly a year after the arrest of Brother Mohsen Muhammad al-Jadabi, a member of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Yemen, without any fault other than working to reestablish the rulings of Islam applied in the reality of people’s lives, to gain happiness in both worlds, despite that, and after the follow-up with the official authorities for the group, represented in its Supreme Political Council, to issue a memorandum to the Public Prosecutor and direct it to the Ministry of the Interior, which stated that the detainees from the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir had been released in exchange for commercial guarantees – as guarantees of attendance. Then the reversal of the commercial guarantee to the guarantee of a sane person in the neighborhood of Brother Mohsen al-Jadabi, and after their request was met to bring the required guarantee, and they accepted it, they asked him for a pledge to leave work with Hizb ut Tahrir, but he rejected this request and as a result they sent him back to prison!

The Houthis’ request from the detainees from the workers of Hizb ut Tahrir to leave the work to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State upon the method of the Prophethood is an illegitimate and illegal request. Rather, it is a kind of war against Allah and His Messenger (saw), and stubbornness against the da’wah campaigners. Otherwise, how can they imprison those who work to establish a state that implements Islam and removes the borders set by colonialism among Muslims?! Is this act a crime punishable by the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir?! How do you judge?! Allah Almighty said:

(وَاعْتَصِمُواْ بِحَبْلِ اللّهِ جَمِيعًا وَلاَ تَفَرَّقُواْ)

“And hold firmly to the rope of Allah and do not be divided.” [TMQ Aali-Imran: 103].

And Allah Almighty said:

(وَأَنِ احْكُم بَيْنَهُم بِمَآ أَنزَلَ اللّهُ وَلاَ تَتَّبِعْ أَهْوَاءهُمْ)

“And judge between them ˹O Prophet˺ by what Allah has revealed, and do not follow their desires.” [TMQ Al-Ma‘idah: 49].

Rather, they should direct their arrows at the Kafir West, which works morning and night to divide the Muslims, tear them apart, fuel sectarian strife among them, and plunder their wealth. Is it not enough for the Muslims from what they suffer from the Kafir West to add more injustice by the existing regimes in the Muslim countries?!

Hizb ut Tahrir, the pioneer who does not lie to its people, will not fall into the desperate attempts made by others to reach its workers. Hizb ut Tahrir, as it is known to the Ummah, is a political party that operates in more than 40 countries around the world. Islam is its ideology, and politics (taking care of affairs) is its work. And the method of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, is its approach to establishing governance in Islam.

Let the Houthis and others know that the work to establish the Khilafah upon the method of the Prophethood that implements Islam is an obligation on them before they came to power and after they reached it. They must implement Islam and they are the ones who claim the Qur’anic path, and Hizb ut Tahrir will continue to work in full swing as long as Islam is absent from the ruling and there is no state that applies it in Yemen and other Muslim countries, until Allah Almighty grants His victory and empowerment to His righteous servant by fulfilling His promise and the good tidings of His Messenger (saw).

Hizb ut Tahrir has taken action to establish the Khilafah State upon the method of the Prophethood, as a crucial issue that will result in death and life, and that is not impossible to achieve by Allah (swt). Allah Almighty said:

(وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُم فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ)

“Allah has promised those of you who believe and do good that He will certainly make them successors in the land, as He did with those before them.” [TMQ An-Nur: 55].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

8 Jumada II 1443 – Tuesday, 11th January 2022

No: HTY -1443 / 04

(Translated)